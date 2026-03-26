Field Effect Joins the ICE Mortgage Technology Partner Network to Expand Cybersecurity Services to Mortgage Lenders and Servicers

Field Effect MDR services are now listed on the ICE Marketplace

OTTAWA, ON, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Field Effect, a provider of cybersecurity intelligence and protection solutions, has announced that it has joined the ICE Mortgage Technology Partner Network to make its managed detection and response (MDR) services available to mortgage lenders and servicers.

ICE Mortgage Technology's end-to-end mortgage technology ecosystem supports lenders and servicers across the loan lifecycle, from consumer engagement and loan origination through closing and servicing. By making Field Effect MDR services accessible to ICE Mortgage Technology customers, mortgage lenders and servicers can connect with cybersecurity monitoring and expert support designed to detect suspicious activity, identify vulnerabilities, and respond to emerging threats.

"Mortgage lenders manage large volumes of sensitive financial and borrower data, which makes cybersecurity a critical operational priority," said Matt Holland, Founder and CEO of Field Effect. "Listing our services on the ICE Marketplace allows us to support organizations across the mortgage lending industry as they strengthen their ability to protect sensitive data and operate securely."

Field Effect MDR combines threat intelligence, continuous monitoring, and expert analysis to help organizations detect and respond to cyber threats while gaining greater visibility into their security posture.

ICE Mortgage Technology does not own, control, nor endorse any specific industry participant or the product/service provided. Loan originators and servicers are responsible for vetting, selecting and contracting with the providers of their choosing.

About Field Effect

Field Effect is a global cybersecurity company delivering managed detection and response (MDR) to help organizations detect, prevent and respond to cyber threats. Through a combination of advanced technology, AI-driven analytics, expert-led threat intelligence, and human-centered security delivery, Field Effect enables customers and partners to reduce risk and strengthen cyber resilience.

SOURCE Field Effect

Media Contact: Jane Harwood, Director of Marketing, Field Effect, 506-378-0177, [email protected]