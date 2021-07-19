Fidelity Investments Canada ULC announces retirement of portfolio manager Bruce MacDonald at the end of 2021

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), one of Canada's top investment management firms, announced the retirement of Bruce MacDonald, portfolio manager of Fidelity Far East Fund (the "Fund"), at the end of 2021.



Portfolio manager Xiaoting Zhao joined Bruce MacDonald in the management of the Fund in January 2021 and will assume sole responsibility following Bruce's retirement. Xiaoting brings deep experience in managing emerging markets strategies over many years. He currently co-manages Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Multi-Asset Base Fund. In the U.S., Xiaoting also manages Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund, which is available only to U.S. investors.

The investment objectives and strategies of the Fund remain the same. Xiaoting is expected to bring a more growth-oriented investment style to the Fund compared to Bruce's core approach.

Commensurate with this transition, there have been changes to the holdings of the Fund. This is likely to result in a potentially meaningful capital gains distribution to existing and new investors in the Fund at year end, including Fidelity Far East Class.

The capital gains distribution from Fidelity Far East Class will be deferred by a year and may change subject to market conditions.

For further information: Victor Choi, Manager, Corporate and Community Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (647) 242-5454, E: [email protected]

