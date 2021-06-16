TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), one of Canada's top investment management firms, today announced the closure of purchases from new investors into Fidelity Special Situations Fund and Fidelity Special Situations Class (the "Funds"), effective July 2, 2021.

Existing investors who currently own the Funds may continue to make additional purchases. No action is required by investors. Those who already own the Funds will continue to do so.

Fidelity is committed to delivering best-in-class investment performance to help financial advisors and investors achieve their financial goals. As a result of the size of these Funds, which are now $3.6 billion in assets, we are making the proactive decision to limit inflows in order to preserve the integrity of the strategy for our clients.

For advisors and investors who may be interested in considering other Fidelity funds managed by portfolio manager Mark Schmehl, Fidelity Global Innovators® Class and Fidelity Canadian Growth Company Fund remain open and available for purchases.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $187 billion in assets under management (as at June 4, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

