Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2021 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
Nov 23, 2021, 18:21 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 29, 2021, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.
These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.
We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 20, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 24, 2021. The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 29, 2021 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2021.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.
|
Fidelity ETF Name
|
Ticker Symbol
|
Net asset
valu (NAV)
per unit as of
October 29,
2021 ($)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as
of October 29,
2021 ($)
|
Estimated annual
capital gain per
unit as a % of
NAV at October
29, 2021
|
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCCD
|
28.7392
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCUD
|
28.3285
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCUH
|
28.4747
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
0.73931
|
2.59638%
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
|
FCRR
|
31.6591
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
0.83548
|
2.63899%
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCRH
|
31.9389
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
1.89952
|
5.94736%
|
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
|
FCID
|
23.2800
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCCL
|
30.9714
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCUL
|
36.7330
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
1.59968
|
4.35489%
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCLH
|
38.3409
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
1.68651
|
4.39872%
|
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
|
FCIL
|
26.5240
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
|
FCCQ
|
31.5319
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
1.45230
|
4.60581%
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
|
FCUQ
|
42.7356
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
3.60730
|
8.44097%
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCQH
|
44.7072
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
3.76415
|
8.41956%
|
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
|
FCIQ
|
37.0605
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
1.36298
|
3.67772%
|
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
|
FCSW
|
35.7638
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
1.97895
|
5.53339%
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
|
FCCB
|
24.7370
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
|
FCSB
|
25.4707
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
|
FCGB
|
25.0427
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
0.33912
|
1.35417%
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
|
FCHY
|
24.2760
|
31615L105
|
CA31615L1058
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
|
FCHH
|
25.2513
|
31615M103
|
CA31615M1032
|
1.45667
|
5.76869%
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCMI
|
12.7744
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
|
FCGI
|
12.7836
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
|
FCCV
|
12.7418
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
0.33427
|
2.62341%
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
|
FCUV
|
11.8167
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
0.44277
|
3.74699%
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCVH
|
12.7139
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
0.71135
|
5.59506%
|
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
|
FCIV
|
28.6060
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
1.63247
|
5.70674%
|
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
|
FCCM
|
9.8854
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
|
FCMO
|
11.1727
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
0.53305
|
4.77100%
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
|
FCMH
|
12.0473
|
31649R102
|
CA31649R1029
|
1.38467
|
11.49361%
|
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
|
FCIM
|
10.4517
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
0.77147
|
7.38129%
|
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FCIG
|
25.3041
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
0.75949
|
3.00145%
|
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
|
FBAL
|
10.7146
|
315818104
|
CA3158181048
|
0.29009
|
2.70743%
|
Fidelity All-in-One
Growth ETF
|
FGRO
|
11.1372
|
31581P106
|
CA31581P1062
|
0.40283
|
3.61698%
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2021 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $204 billion in assets under management as at October 29, 2021 and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
