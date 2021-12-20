Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2021 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 20, 2021 and could change if the Fidelity ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 24, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 24, 2021. The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 29, 2021 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2021.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Net asset

value (NAV)

per unit as of

December 15,

2021 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit

as of

December 15,

2021 ($) Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit as

a % of NAV at

December 15,

2021 Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 28.4018 31608M102 CA31608M1023 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF FCUD/

FCUD.U 30.1568 31645M107 CA31645M1077 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH 29.2309 315740100 CA3157401009 - - Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 33.8547 31644M108 CA31644M1086 0.65380 1.93119% Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF FCRH 32.9324 31644P101 CA31644P1018 0.88892 2.69924% Fidelity International

High Dividend Index ETF FCID 23.2533 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 25.1654 31644F103 CA31644F1036 - - Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 25.5456 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/

FCGB.U 25.0844 31623G106 CA31623G1063 - - Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF FCHY 25.0678 31615L105 CA31615L1058 - - Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF FCHH 25.1315 31615M103 CA31615M1032 0.80295 3.19500% Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 12.8870 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 13.0971 31623K107 CA31623K1075 - - Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/

FCIG.U 25.3420 31624P105 CA31624P1053 0.28892 1.14007% Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 31.2914 31608H103 CA31608H1038 - - Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF FCUL/

FCUL.U 39.9586 31647B109 CA31647B1094 0.66715 1.66961% Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 40.2371 31647N103 CA31647N1033 - - Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 31.6415 31610C100 CA31610C1005 1.35754 4.29038% Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF FCUQ/

FCUQ.U 47.0797 31647C107 CA31647C1077 2.30684 4.89986% Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 47.5106 31648J101 CA31648J1012 - - Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV 12.7560 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.31203 2.44617% Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF FCUV/

FCUV.U 12.6076 31647E103 CA31647E1034 0.33298 2.64109% Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF FCVH 13.0767 31646E104 CA31646E1043 0.32124 2.45661% Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF FCIL 27.3338 31624M102 CA31624M1023 - - Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF FCIQ/

FCIQ.U 37.6339 31623X109 CA31623X1096 1.37571 3.65552% Fidelity International Value Index ETF FCIV 28.6862 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 1.76318 6.14645% Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 36.9373 31642F105 CA31642F1053 1.92859 5.22126% Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF FCCM 10.0485 31609W109 CA31609W1095 - - Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF FCMO/

FCMO.U 11.4346 31649P106 CA31649P1062 0.77884 6.81129% Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF FCMH 11.8849 31649R102 CA31649R1029 1.38126 11.62200% Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF FCIM 10.6423 31623V103 CA31623V1031 0.57567 5.40929% Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL 11.0630 315818104 CA3158181048 0.23059 2.08433% Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF FGRO 11.5746 31581P106 CA31581P1062 0.33726 2.91383% Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF FBTC/

FBTC.U 21.5346 31580V104 CA31580V1040 - -

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2021 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $206 billion in assets under management (as at December 15, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

