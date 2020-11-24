Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2020 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs Français
Nov 24, 2020, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 30, 2020, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.
These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.
We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 24, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 29, 2020 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2020.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.
|
Fidelity ETF
|
Ticker
|
Net asset
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Estimated
|
Estimated annual
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCD
|
20.2419
|
31608M102
|
CA31608M1023
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. High
|
FCUD
|
21.1319
|
31645M107
|
CA31645M1077
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend
|
FCUH
|
19.9058
|
315740100
|
CA3157401009
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
|
FCRR
|
24.5652
|
31644M108
|
CA31644M1086
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
|
FCRH
|
23.2109
|
31644P101
|
CA31644P1018
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity International High
|
FCID
|
17.6552
|
31623D103
|
CA31623D1033
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Low
|
FCCL
|
23.9362
|
31608H103
|
CA31608H1038
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility
|
FCUL
|
31.2766
|
31647B109
|
CA31647B1094
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility
|
FCLH
|
30.4399
|
31647N103
|
CA31647N1033
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity International Low
|
FCIL
|
24.5690
|
31624M102
|
CA31624M1023
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian High
|
FCCQ
|
24.4046
|
31610C100
|
CA31610C1005
|
0.09843
|
0.40333%
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
|
FCUQ
|
32.8975
|
31647C107
|
CA31647C1077
|
1.42279
|
4.32492%
|
Fidelity U.S. High Quality
|
FCQH
|
32.1042
|
31648J101
|
CA31648J1012
|
2.63613
|
8.21117%
|
Fidelity International High
|
FCIQ
|
32.2855
|
31623X109
|
CA31623X1096
|
0.75412
|
2.33579%
|
Fidelity Sustainable World
|
FCSW
|
28.0431
|
31642F105
|
CA31642F1053
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Systematic Canadian
|
FCCB
|
26.0298
|
31644F103
|
CA31644F1036
|
0.06725
|
0.25836%
|
Fidelity Canadian Short
|
FCSB
|
25.8595
|
31608N100
|
CA31608N1006
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Core Plus
|
FCGB
|
24.5687
|
31623G106
|
CA31623G1063
|
0.53094
|
2.16104%
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
|
FCHY
|
25.2776
|
31615L105
|
CA31615L1058
|
0.12815
|
0.50697%
|
Fidelity Systematic U.S.
|
FCHH
|
24.6124
|
31615M103
|
CA31615M1032
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Monthly
|
FCMI
|
21.4397
|
31609T106
|
CA31609T1066
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Global Monthly
|
FCGI
|
21.9165
|
31623K107
|
CA31623K1075
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Value
|
FCCV
|
25.9910
|
31609U103
|
CA31609U1030
|
0.66823
|
2.57101%
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Index
|
FCUV
|
24.9364
|
31647E103
|
CA31647E1034
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency
|
FCVH
|
25.1023
|
31646E104
|
CA31646E1043
|
0.42179
|
1.68028%
|
Fidelity International Value
|
FCIV
|
21.9025
|
31622Y108
|
CA31622Y1088
|
-
|
-
|
Fidelity Canadian Momentum
|
FCCM
|
25.5177
|
31609W109
|
CA31609W1095
|
0.22274
|
0.87288%
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum
|
FCMO
|
26.9347
|
31649P106
|
CA31649P1062
|
0.43080
|
1.59942%
|
Fidelity U.S. Momentum
|
FCMH
|
27.1553
|
31649R102
|
CA31649R1029
|
1.02548
|
3.77635%
|
Fidelity International
|
FCIM
|
26.0792
|
31623V103
|
CA31623V1031
|
0.15770
|
0.60470%
|
Fidelity Global Investment
|
FCIG
|
25.3802
|
31624P105
|
CA31624P1053
|
0.29193
|
1.15023%
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2020 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $152 billion in assets under management (as at October 30, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
