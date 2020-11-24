TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 30, 2020, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 24, 2020. The record date for the 2020 annual distributions will be December 29, 2020 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2020.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2020, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2021.

Fidelity ETF

Name Ticker

Symbol Net asset

value (NAV)

per unit as of

October

30,2020 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit as

of October 30,

2020 ($) Estimated annual

capital gain per

unit as a % of

NAV at October

30, 2020 Fidelity Canadian High

Dividend Index ETF FCCD 20.2419 31608M102 CA31608M1023 - - Fidelity U.S. High

Dividend Index ETF FCUD 21.1319 31645M107 CA31645M1077 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend

Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH 19.9058 315740100 CA3157401009 - - Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR 24.5652 31644M108 CA31644M1086 - - Fidelity U.S. Dividend for

Rising Rates Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCRH 23.2109 31644P101 CA31644P1018 - - Fidelity International High

Dividend Index ETF FCID 17.6552 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Canadian Low

Volatility Index ETF FCCL 23.9362 31608H103 CA31608H1038 - - Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility

Index ETF FCUL 31.2766 31647B109 CA31647B1094 - - Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility

Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 30.4399 31647N103 CA31647N1033 - - Fidelity International Low

Volatility Index ETF FCIL 24.5690 31624M102 CA31624M1023 - - Fidelity Canadian High

Quality Index ETF FCCQ 24.4046 31610C100 CA31610C1005 0.09843 0.40333% Fidelity U.S. High Quality

Index ETF FCUQ 32.8975 31647C107 CA31647C1077 1.42279 4.32492% Fidelity U.S. High Quality

Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 32.1042 31648J101 CA31648J1012 2.63613 8.21117% Fidelity International High

Quality Index ETF FCIQ 32.2855 31623X109 CA31623X1096 0.75412 2.33579% Fidelity Sustainable World

ETF FCSW 28.0431 31642F105 CA31642F1053 - - Fidelity Systematic Canadian

Bond Index ETF FCCB 26.0298 31644F103 CA31644F1036 0.06725 0.25836% Fidelity Canadian Short

Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 25.8595 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core Plus

Bond ETF FCGB 24.5687 31623G106 CA31623G1063 0.53094 2.16104% Fidelity Systematic U.S.

High Yield Bond ETF FCHY 25.2776 31615L105 CA31615L1058 0.12815 0.50697% Fidelity Systematic U.S.

High Yield Bond Currency

Neutral ETF FCHH 24.6124 31615M103 CA31615M1032 - - Fidelity Canadian Monthly

High Income ETF FCMI 21.4397 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global Monthly

High Income ETF FCGI 21.9165 31623K107 CA31623K1075 - - Fidelity Canadian Value

Index ETF FCCV 25.9910 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.66823 2.57101% Fidelity U.S. Value Index

ETF FCUV 24.9364 31647E103 CA31647E1034 - - Fidelity U.S. Value Currency

Neutral Index ETF FCVH 25.1023 31646E104 CA31646E1043 0.42179 1.68028% Fidelity International Value

Index ETF FCIV 21.9025 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 - - Fidelity Canadian Momentum

Index ETF FCCM 25.5177 31609W109 CA31609W1095 0.22274 0.87288% Fidelity U.S. Momentum

Index ETF FCMO 26.9347 31649P106 CA31649P1062 0.43080 1.59942% Fidelity U.S. Momentum

Currency Neutral Index ETF FCMH 27.1553 31649R102 CA31649R1029 1.02548 3.77635% Fidelity International

Momentum Index ETF FCIM 26.0792 31623V103 CA31623V1031 0.15770 0.60470% Fidelity Global Investment

Grade Bond ETF FCIG 25.3802 31624P105 CA31624P1053 0.29193 1.15023%

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2020 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $152 billion in assets under management (as at October 30, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: [email protected], Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

