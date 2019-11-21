Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2019 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs Français

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Nov 21, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 31, 2019, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2019. The ex-dividend date for the 2019 annual distributions will be December 24, 2019. The record date for the 2019 annual distributions will be December 27, 2019 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2019.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset value
(NAV) per unit
as of October
31,2019 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as
of October 31,
2019 ($)

Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit
as a % of NAV
at October 31,
2019

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

25.8269

31608M102

CA31608M1023

0.16616

0.64336%

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

25.2265

31645M107

CA31645M1077

0.09781

0.38773%

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

24.4760

315740100

CA3157401009

0.04754

0.19423%

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

25.8555

31644M108

CA31644M1086

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

25.0490

31644P101

CA31644P1018

-

-

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

24.7355

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

28.0205

31608H103

CA31608H1038

0.16440

0.58671%

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF

FCUL

29.7439

31647B109

CA31647B1094

0.32174

1.08170%

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

29.6656

31647N103

CA31647N1033

0.36976

1.24643%

Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

27.1399

31624M102

CA31624M1023

0.01092

0.04024%

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

26.3849

31610C100

CA31610C1005

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF

FCUQ

29.2943

31647C107

CA31647C1077

0.29677

1.01306%

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

29.1577

31648J101

CA31648J1012

0.34000

1.16607%

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ

27.8667

31623X109

CA31623X1096

0.04827

0.17322%

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

26.6389

31642F105

CA31642F1053

-

-

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

24.8821

31615L105

CA31615L1058

-

-

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

25.0997

31615M103

CA31615M1032

0.27223

1.08459%

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

25.0335

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

24.9555

31644F103

CA31644F1036

0.00571

0.02288%

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB

25.1007

31623G106

CA31623G1063

0.29012

1.15582%

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2019 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $138 billion in assets under management (as at October 31, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

For further information: Chris Pepper, Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, T: (416) 307-5388, M: (416) 795-7762, E: chris.pepper@fidelity.ca

