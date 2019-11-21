Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2019 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 31, 2019, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 18, 2019. The ex-dividend date for the 2019 annual distributions will be December 24, 2019. The record date for the 2019 annual distributions will be December 27, 2019 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2019.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2020.

2019 Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 25.8269 31608M102 CA31608M1023 0.16616 0.64336% Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF FCUD 25.2265 31645M107 CA31645M1077 0.09781 0.38773% Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH 24.4760 315740100 CA3157401009 0.04754 0.19423% Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR 25.8555 31644M108 CA31644M1086 - - Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF FCRH 25.0490 31644P101 CA31644P1018 - - Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF FCID 24.7355 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 28.0205 31608H103 CA31608H1038 0.16440 0.58671% Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF FCUL 29.7439 31647B109 CA31647B1094 0.32174 1.08170% Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 29.6656 31647N103 CA31647N1033 0.36976 1.24643% Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF FCIL 27.1399 31624M102 CA31624M1023 0.01092 0.04024% Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 26.3849 31610C100 CA31610C1005 - - Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF FCUQ 29.2943 31647C107 CA31647C1077 0.29677 1.01306% Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 29.1577 31648J101 CA31648J1012 0.34000 1.16607% Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF FCIQ 27.8667 31623X109 CA31623X1096 0.04827 0.17322% Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 26.6389 31642F105 CA31642F1053 - - Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF FCHY 24.8821 31615L105 CA31615L1058 - - Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF FCHH 25.0997 31615M103 CA31615M1032 0.27223 1.08459% Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 25.0335 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 24.9555 31644F103 CA31644F1036 0.00571 0.02288% Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB 25.1007 31623G106 CA31623G1063 0.29012 1.15582%

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2019 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $138 billion in assets under management (as at October 31, 2019) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

