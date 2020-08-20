Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Fidelity High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs Français

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the August 2020 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of August 27, 2020 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on August 31, 2020.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High
Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

0.08671

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

0.06265

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High
Dividend Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

0.04970

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

0.05020

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for
Rising Rates Currency
Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

0.03767

31644P101

CA31644P1018

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International
High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

0.07047

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S.
High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

0.07872

31615L105

CA31615L1058

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic U.S.
High Yield Bond
Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

0.07527

31615M103

CA31615M1032

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short
Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.05574

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic
Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.04171

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Core Plus
Bond ETF

FCGB

0.10185

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment
Grade Bond ETF

FCIG

0.02153

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Monthly
High Income ETF

FCMI

0.05137

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly
High Income ETF

FCGI

0.04426

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $150 billion in assets under management (as at July 31, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

