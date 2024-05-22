TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the May 2024 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of High Dividend Factor ETFs, Fixed Income ETFs and Monthly High Income ETFs.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of May 29, 2024 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on May 31, 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF FCCD 0.09069 31608M102 CA31608M1023 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF FCUD/ FCUD.U 0.03196 31645M107 CA31645M1077 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF FCUH 0.02753 315740100 CA3157401009 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF FCRR/ FCRR.U 0.04317 31644M108 CA31644M1086 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral ETF FCRH 0.03754 31644P101 CA31644P1018 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity International High Dividend ETF FCID 0.20619 31623D103 CA31623D1033 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 0.07195 31644F103 CA31644F1036 Monthly Cboe Canada

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker

Symbol Cash

Distribution

Per Unit (C$) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Exchange Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 0.07732 31608N100 CA31608N1006 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB/ FCGB.U 0.08868 31623G106 CA31623G1063 Monthly Cboe Canada Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 0.04087 31609T106 CA31609T1066 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 0.04539 31623K107 CA31623K1075 Monthly Toronto Stock

Exchange Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG/ FCIG.U 0.07929 31624P105 CA31624P1053 Monthly Cboe Canada

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $245 billion in assets under management (as at May 21, 2024) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

