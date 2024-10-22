Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Cash Distributions for Certain Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of Fidelity Mutual Funds Français

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC today announced the October 2024 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs and ETF Series of the Fidelity mutual fund (the "Fidelity Fund") listed below.

Detailed in the tables below, unitholders of record as of October 29, 2024 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on October 31, 2024.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend ETF

FCCD

0.13199

31608M102

CA31608M1023

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend ETF

FCUD/

FCUD.U

0.08986

31645M107

CA31645M1077

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral ETF

FCUH

0.07973

315740100

CA3157401009

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates ETF

FCRR/
FCRR.U

0.06877

31644M108

CA31644M1086

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF

FCID

0.11247

31623D103

CA31623D1033

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

0.07177

31644F103

CA31644F1036

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

0.08626

31608N100

CA31608N1006

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB/

FCGB.U

0.08510

31623G106

CA31623G1063

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

0.05043

31609T106

CA31609T1066

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

0.04668

31623K107

CA31623K1075

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG/

FCIG.U

0.07912

31624P105

CA31624P1053

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Equity Premium Yield ETF

FEPY/
FEPY.U

0.02378

31613F100

CA31613F1009

Monthly

Cboe Canada

Fidelity Fund Name

Ticker
Symbol

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit (C$)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Fidelity Tactical High Income Fund (ETF Series)

FTHI

0.02598

31642L664

CA31642L6641

Monthly

Toronto Stock
Exchange

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $270 billion (as at October 21, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors may experience a gain or loss.

