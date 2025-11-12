For your holiday meals, Chef Mathieu Couture has concocted a tailor-made take-out menu. Savor refined dishes, carefully prepared. From beef Wellington to traditional meat pies, including pâté-croûte and smoked salmon from Gaspésie, each dish is a true celebration of the authentic flavors of Quebec. Order your dishes with ease and offer your guests a memorable culinary experience.

This December, Marché Artisans invites you to discover its exceptional products through exclusive daily tastings. Meet passionate artisans and local producers, who will share their expertise and love of refined food. A gourmet rendezvous that promises to delight young and old alike.

To extend this gastronomic experience, immerse yourself in the heart of elegance at the Rosélys restaurant. Chef Edgar Trudeau-Ferrin invites you on an exceptional taste journey through exquisite menus, showcasing the best of seasonal products. On Christmas Eve, a mouthwatering menu awaits you, followed by a convivial Christmas brunch in the company of Santa Claus. For New Year's Eve, an 7-course dinner accompanied by a live band will make you live an unforgettable evening, extended by a festive brunch on January 1st.

Throughout the holiday season, the daily afternoon tea invites you to a gourmet break with creations inspired by the flavors of Christmas. An unforgettable moment to share with family or friends.

For an unforgettable New Year's Eve, head to Nacarat bar! On December 31st, let yourself be carried away by the intoxicating music of a DJ who will set the dance floor on fire all night long. A breathtaking show, combining circus arts and visual performances, will enhance this magical evening. And for a touch of effervescence, awaken your taste buds with signature cocktails, passionately crafted by talented mixologists. A perfect combination to celebrate the New Year in a festive atmosphere.

A Commitment to Giving Back

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth reaffirms its role as a committed actor in the local community by supporting initiatives that promote sharing and conviviality during the holiday season. As an official partner of Make-A-Wish® Canada, The Queen Elizabeth is proud to celebrate the spirit of giving by donating a portion of the proceeds generated during the month of December to fulfill the wishes of seriously ill children. By choosing Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth for your celebrations, every gesture, every reservation, and every meal shared contributes directly to brightening a child's life.

Gift the Magic of Fairmont

For an unforgettable gift, visit our online store and offer gift certificates for stays or unique experiences at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth.

