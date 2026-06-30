FERRERO GROUP 2025 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT SPOTLIGHTS FERRERO FARMING VALUES AS A DRIVER OF RESILIENCE ACROSS SUPPLY CHAINS

Ferrero publishes its 17th Sustainability Report, positioning its Ferrero Farming Values approach to ingredients sourcing at the core of its strategy and highlighting progress across its sustainability framework four pillars - climate and environment, sourcing, responsible consumption and people.

LUXEMBOURG, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ferrero releases its Sustainability Report for the 2024/25 financial year, outlining how the company translates commitments into concrete action and measurable progress.

Published as Ferrero celebrates its 80th anniversary, the report highlights how sustainability initiatives are embedded across its business and are aimed at supporting sustainable food systems end-to-end: from the farms and communities where ingredients are sourced, to its factories, products and people. It also shows the enhanced Ferrero Farming Values framework as a central driver of the Group's approach to sourcing ingredients and resilience across supply chains.

"Ferrero's long-term success remains closely linked to the wellbeing of the people and ecosystems on which our supply chain depends. Consumers are increasingly looking for brands they can trust -- built on quality, good sourcing practices, careful manufacturing, and a genuine commitment to people and the planet.

Guided by our purpose and long-term vision, we will continue supporting initiatives related to the protection of natural resources, the support of our people, communities and partners and the creation of products that delight consumers for generations to come." said Giovanni Ferrero, President of Ferrero Group.

Rooted in Ferrero's long-standing sacco conosciuto philosophy - "knowing what is in the bag" - Ferrero Farming Values is built around five core elements: supplier due diligence, supply chain traceability and visibility, certification and standards, farming practices and communities, and sector transformation, where collaboration with stakeholders is essential to addressing systemic challenges. They provide a consistent, yet flexible framework to address the specific risks and opportunities of the supply chain for key ingredients such as cocoa, palm oil, hazelnuts, coffee and dairy.

"Ferrero Farming Values translates our sustainability approach into concrete actions across the sourcing of our key ingredients" said Lapo Civiletti, Chief Executive Officer of Ferrero Group. "It provides a structured framework to strengthen supplier accountability, improve traceability and certification, support farmers, and drive collaboration across the sector -- while allowing us to adapt to the specific realities of each ingredient supply chain."

Key highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report

Sourcing ingredients sustainably

- Key ingredients achieved high levels of traceability: cocoa reached 98% traceability to farm polygon maps, palm oil reached 98.6% traceability to plantation, hazelnuts reached 97% traceability to farmer and coffee beans reached 100% traceability to plantation polygon maps.

- Nearly 230,000 supply chain polygons from coffee, palm oil and cocoa suppliers were analyzed through Ferrero's EUDR-aligned monitoring process, strengthening visibility and supporting deforestation-free sourcing.

- 99% of cocoa volumes were sourced through certifications or other independently managed standards such as Rainforest Alliance, Cocoa Horizons and Fairtrade, 100% of palm oil volumes were RSPO-certified and 100% of coffee beans were Rainforest Alliance Certified under the segregated supply chain model.

- Continued partnerships to support farming communities, including the expansion of the impactful Save the Children program in Côte d'Ivoire, set to reach 235 cocoa-producing communities by 2030.

Climate, environmental stewardship and packaging circularity

- Continued development of the Climate Transition Plan supported by the launch of the Decarbonization Hub, a new tool enabling manufacturing sites to design and implement scalable decarbonization roadmaps across operations.

- Launched a Scope 3 supplier data campaign covering around 60% of raw material volumes with a 93% supplier submission rate.

- Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 7.2% year-on-year, supported by continued energy transition efforts, including 24 plants operating on 100% renewable electricity from the grid.

- Completed the first Group-wide Water Corporate Footprint assessment and joined the Alliance for Water Stewardship.

- 92.9% of overall packaging was designed for recyclability, reusability or compostability, while 86.8% was recyclable, reusable or compostable in practice and at scale.

- Redesign of Ferrero Rocher boxes contributed to 14.7% reduction in the plastic-to-product ratio versus the 2019/20 baseline avoiding approximately 16,000 tons of plastic cumulatively since September 2021.

Responsible consumption

- Developed science-based Ferrero Nutrition Criteria to steer product innovation and guide portfolio evolution.

- Updated our Advertising & Marketing Principles, to reinforce our responsible communications practices.

People and communities

- Fostered a working environment built on inclusion and respect, supporting employee development, wellbeing and human rights across operations.

- Delivered the Inclusion & Respect training program that reached 61 countries, with over 500 sessions delivered.

- Employee engagement remains strong, with the annual YOU Survey showing an 86% participation rate, with Engagement and Enablement Index scores increasing by 3 and 7 points respectively.

- Joy of Moving Program: celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025, reaching more than 4.9 million children across 35 countries and more than 60 million children worldwide since 2005, supported by more than 130 public and private expert partners.

For further details, please refer to the full Ferrero Group Sustainability Report 2025.

About Ferrero Group

Ferrero Group is a global leader in sweet-packaged foods, renowned for iconic brands such as Nutella®, Kinder®, Ferrero Rocher®, and Tic Tac®, alongside local favorites.

Founded in 1946 in Alba, Italy, Ferrero marks 80 years as a family-owned group, with 50,000 employees and operations in over 170 countries. The company combines a strong heritage and commitment to quality with continuous innovation across brands and categories, including ice cream, biscuits and bakery, breakfast cereals, and better-for-you offerings. Guided by a long-term vision, Ferrero focuses on sustainable and responsible growth, strengthening its presence in emerging segments while staying true to its values of excellence and care.

SOURCE Ferrero Group

Media contact: Shilla Christianto - [email protected]