Ferrero Group will launch all-new Wonka creations, starting with ten seasonal and limited-edition products coming to market across chocolate, sugar confectionery, ice cream and cereals

Coming this autumn, the new range is set to energize the seasonal confectionery offer in the US and key European markets

Ferrero Group also reveals an exclusive global partnership with Netflix, with the two brands teaming up to bring Wonka to life on screen and on shelves

LUXEMBOURG, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Ferrero Group today reveals plans to bring a new Wonka range to market, alongside a new collaboration with Netflix.

Ferrero Group unveils new Wonka family of products alongside exclusive global partnership with Netflix

Ferrero acquired the exclusive confectionery rights to the Wonka brand in 2018. Behind the scenes, over the following years, its research and development teams and creative laboratories have been working to carefully keep bringing to life such a truly iconic universe. Drawing on decades of confectionery expertise, these teams have explored new recipes translating the wonder of Wonka into exciting innovations rooted in Ferrero's signature standards of quality, creativity and craftsmanship.

The move is part of Ferrero's longstanding commitment to continuous product development and category expansion across its portfolio of iconic brands, loved by consumers worldwide. For 60 years, Wonka has been a cultural icon, and Ferrero's ambition is to thoughtfully bring the beloved universe back for long-time fans. Ferrero has been approaching Wonka through a phased, consumer-led journey, and will soon offer a series of ten seasonal and limited-edition products across multiple categories, designed to spark excitement and invite consumers into the world of Wonka.

The introduction of such a distinctive and robust seasonal offering represents a significant disruption in the category, aiming to revitalize the seasonal aisle and generate heightened interest among retailers and consumers.

With products set to hit stores from this autumn, Ferrero will offer fans the opportunity to enjoy extraordinary combinations of Wonka flavors, textures and shapes across multiple categories, starting with chocolate, sugar confectionery, ice cream and cereals. Products will be available in the US and key markets across Europe -UK, France, Italy and Germany- leveraging strong Wonka brand awareness, and Ferrero's capabilities to drive market impact. The new family of products will reflect the same principles of creativity, curiosity and wonder still fueling the books and films consumers have known and loved for generations.

Alessandro Rapali, Premium Chocolate President at Ferrero Group, said: "We're excited to be introducing a new Wonka family of products, starting with chocolate, sugar confectionery, ice cream and cereals. For generations, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory has been part of popular culture; our ambition is to apply the Ferrero lens to the Wonka universe and to bring fresh new energy to the seasonal aisle. Behind the scenes, our research, development and innovation teams have been carefully leveraging decades of experience in real chocolate factories, applying Ferrero's signature quality and craftsmanship, and bringing to life a new Wonka world - one that we can't wait to offer to Wonka fans."

Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in 2021 and recently announced the expansion of the on-screen Wonka universe with a 2026 reality competition series The Golden Ticket, and a 2027 animated film Charlie vs. The Chocolate Factory.

The partnership between Ferrero and Netflix marks the start of a long-term collaboration in bringing the wonder of Wonka to consumers worldwide, leveraging marketing, media and trade synergies to progressively unlock opportunities for storytelling and consumer engagement.

Filippo Zuffada, Senior Director of Consumer Products, International at Netflix, added:

"Netflix is reimagining the Wonka universe built on extraordinary imagination and whimsical creations, and Ferrero, with its outstanding heritage of product innovation and brand-building, could not be a better home for this partnership. Together, with the magic of our upcoming entertainment and Ferrero's world-class portfolio, we're giving fans a delectable new way to experience the wonder of Wonka on screen and on shelves around the world."

Wonka fans can stay tuned by visiting wonka.com

Notes to editors

The Ferrero Group owns exclusive rights to the Wonka brand in the confectionery sector following its acquisition of Nestlé's US confectionery business in 2018.

The Golden Ticket is an all-new reality competition series inspired by the bold and imaginative universe of Wonka. Lucky contestants will have the chance to enter Wonka's Chocolate Factory, but there's a catch--only players who find a coveted golden ticket will gain entry to the factory. But a golden ticket doesn't guarantee a sweet ride once the gates open; only those who can adapt, strategize, and withstand the unknown will make it through. Set inside a retro-futuristic dreamscape, this high-stakes social experiment will challenge players not just physically, but mentally as they navigate games, tests, and temptations designed to probe their instincts, resilience, and ability to thrive in chaos. Coming in 2026 exclusively on Netflix.

Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory is a new animated film releasing in 2027 only on Netflix. Willy Wonka (Taika Waititi) has spent the years since the Golden Ticket contest behind bars (not the chocolate kind) for the crime of turning a child into a blueberry. Having served his time, Wonka returns to his factory determined to add a little sweetness to a bitter world. But one thing stands in his way: Charlie Paley (Kit Connor) and his friends. Facing eviction, this next generation of "rotten" kids plot to break into the factory, nab a priceless Wonka Bar, and save their homes. But like many before them who enter the fantastical world of the factory, these kids are in for a bit more than they can chew.

About Ferrero Group

Ferrero began its journey as a pastry shop in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with much loved brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved products including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®.

More than 50,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

For more information, please visit Ferrero.com

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services offering TV series, films, games and live programming across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

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SOURCE Ferrero Group

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