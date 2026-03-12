QUEBEC CITY, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Femtum, a developer of advanced fiber laser solutions for the manufacturing of silicon photonics, co-packaged optics and next-generation semiconductor devices, announced today the closing of a $16 million Series A financing round. The funding will support the company's international expansion, accelerate adoption of its laser technologies among global leaders in advanced semiconductor technologies, and expand production capacity to support high-volume manufacturing.

Louis-Rafaël Robichaud, co-founder & CEO et Simon Duval, co-founder & CTO, Femtum (CNW Group/Femtum)

The round was led by BDC Capital, with participation from Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Cathay Venture Inc., i4 Capital, Boreal Ventures, Quantacet, Hamamatsu Ventures and Eureka.

The 6M$ lead investment from BDC Capital (the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada) in Femtum is driven by the company's unique ability to solve mission-critical yield, energy efficiency, and contamination challenges in silicon photonics manufacturing, a foundational enabler of AI and next-generation data center infrastructure. Femtum's patented fiber laser platform delivers measurable sustainability benefits and integrates directly into existing production equipment from the world's leading semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Its flagship laser cleaning and laser trimming solutions, designed for high-precision wafer-level processing, are already validated by Tier-1 global customers. The investment aligns strongly with the Sustainability Venture Fund mandate to back Canadian leaders with scalable platforms, broad sustainability impact, defensible IP, and global industrial relevance.

The financing highlights growing investor interest in Canadian semiconductor-adjacent technologies as global chipmakers invest heavily in advanced packaging, photonics, and AI-driven infrastructure.

Quotes

"This investment will enable Femtum to rapidly deploy our unique short-pulsed fiber laser platform and significantly expand our manufacturing capacity. Our objective is to establish ourselves as an essential component of the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain by delivering the requisite laser solutions for the production of future electronic and photonic devices."

- Louis-Rafaël Robichaud, MSc, CEO and Co-Founder at Femtum.

"What impressed us is how practical this is: Femtum's technology drops into existing photonics manufacturing flows and delivers immediate ROI, higher yields, less scrap, and meaningfully lower power consumption at the chip level. This is one of those rare cases where 'sustainability' is not a nice-to-have - it's the business case. Trimming can reduce chip power by 20–40%, and better yields mean fewer re-runs and less wasted energy."

- Rémi Fournier, Partner at the Sustainability Venture Fund and Climate Tech Fund at BDC Capital.

"The advanced fiber laser platform from Femtum is instrumental to the emerging manufacturing processes in optical chip, silicon photonic and semiconductor advanced packaging. As a Venture Capital from Taiwan, we look forward to supporting Femtum in establishing its presence in Taiwan, one of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems."

- Stanley Yu, Assistant VP at Cathay Venture Inc.

About Femtum

Femtum is a Quebec-based manufacturer of advanced fiber laser technologies for precision industrial applications. The company designs high-performance fiber laser solutions used in semiconductor manufacturing, enabling processes such as laser cleaning and laser trimming for silicon photonics, co-packaged optics, and other next-generation semiconductor and photonic devices. Femtum's solutions are engineered for seamless integration into industrial equipment and help manufacturers improve yield, device reliability and energy efficiency. Learn more at www.femtum.com.

SOURCE Femtum

For further information: Jessica Rousseau, TACT, Cell: 438-396-8288, [email protected]; Source: Simon Duval, CTO & Co-Founder Femtum, [email protected]