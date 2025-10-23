Felix Health secures $53M in funding to accelerate profitable growth

The company announced a revenue run rate of $150M CAD, growing 80% year-over-year while achieving profitability as of July 2025.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Felix Health, the leader in on-demand everyday healthcare in Canada, today announced it has closed $53M in financing led by existing investor Canadian Business Growth Fund (CBGF). The round includes participation from Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC)'s Women in Tech Venture Fund, BMO Capital Partners, Whitecap Venture Partners and H Venture Partners with support from Scotiabank.

Felix provides on-demand, online treatment in 20+ categories of care from consultation and diagnosis to prescription delivery and support. The company recently launched Felix Longevity marking another milestone expansion of its circle of care, giving patients access to preventative lab testing and proactive treatment for the first time.

"Felix is building a new kind of healthcare company in Canada, one that provides an accessible and holistic care experience enabled by technology, with the patient at the centre." said Kyle Zien, Felix's co-founder and CEO. "This additional funding will accelerate our mission to empower millions of Canadians to take control of their health and wellbeing."

This latest round of funding marks a continuation of tremendous growth for Felix. The company announced that it has achieved a $150M revenue run rate in its current fiscal year, representing year-over-year growth of 80%. Felix achieved this while attaining profitability as of July 2025.

Felix will use fundraising proceeds to expand its leadership position in the Canadian market with investments in team, the Felix brand, and category expansion including further offerings in preventative care and testing. The company will also continue to scale its market-leading weight loss offering in anticipation of generic GLP-1s coming to market in 2026.

"We continue to be impressed by the tremendous growth, quality of execution and ambitious vision of Felix, as well as their deep commitment to patients," said Dale Tingley, CBGF co-managing partner. "We're thrilled to continue supporting this team and fueling their growth story." Dale Tingley will join Felix's Board of Directors. H Venture Partner's founder and managing partner Elizabeth Edwards will join the board as an observer.

Founded in 2019, Felix provides on-demand treatment for everyday health. As a leading virtual care platform, Felix improves access to everyday healthcare, offering a seamless, stigma-free journey from diagnosis to prescription delivery and ongoing care. Over 1 million Canadians have sought out treatments from Felix aimed at menopause symptoms, birth control, weight loss, erectile dysfunction, acne, hair loss, and more. Learn more at www.felixforyou.ca .

