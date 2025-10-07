Felix Health Launches First-of-its-Kind Longevity Program

Felix Longevity supports long-term health optimization and early detection, empowering people to live longer, disease-free lives.

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Felix Health, a leader in on-demand healthcare in Canada, is proud to introduce Felix Longevity , a new preventive health and wellness program focused on helping Canadians live longer and prevent disease. Felix Longevity tests for 35+ essential biomarkers, including metabolic health, vitamin levels, and thyroid function, and is available to residents of Ontario, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

In a health care system that is often strained and difficult to access, this innovative program empowers Canadians with the insights they need to monitor their health over time and unlock the possibility of a longer, healthier life.

Testing is convenient, with blood samples collected by licensed professionals at home or in a lab. From there, everything happens virtually: a licensed healthcare practitioner reviews the results and creates a personalized plan that may include lifestyle changes, prescription medication, and over-the-counter wellness supplements. Patients can view their plan and chat with their practitioner 24/7 via the Felix app, all from the comfort of home.

Felix Longevity aims to provide an easy-to-understand picture of overall health, including insight on how fast a patient is aging. Results include a "biological age," which measures how well a person's body is functioning compared to their actual age. Insights like these not only give patients a view of their long-term health, but also guide them to make positive lifestyle decisions.

Importantly, Felix Longevity has been developed alongside Dr. Melody Hui, an Ontario physician and leading expert in longevity and functional medicine. Felix Longevity addresses the root causes of aging and disease, taking a proactive approach to help prevent disease, before symptoms appear. Ultimately, Felix's program also helps cut through the noise, only focusing on essential biomarkers that have strong clinical evidence supporting their connection to long-term wellness and longevity.



"Felix Longevity is about turning information into critical health insights and giving people regular access to detailed blood tests that help diagnose both chronic and acute health conditions, " said Dr. Hui. "For those looking to optimize their health, it offers an easy way to track their well-being journey over time in a meaningful and empowering way. Aging is a privilege - but we should also focus on preserving our vitality."

"We built Felix Longevity for Canadians who want to take charge of their health before problems arise. We're excited to offer a modern and proactive way to future-proof your well-being," said Emma Stern, Felix Health co-founder and COO.

With convenient testing options, real insights, and a comprehensive treatment plan created by a licensed healthcare practitioner, Felix Longevity represents a new proactive and long-term approach to health that moves beyond symptom-based care and towards maximizing vitality and quality of life.

Learn more or get started today by visiting www.felixforyou.ca/longevity.

About Felix Health

Founded in 2019, Felix is a forward-thinking healthcare company dedicated to meeting the everyday health needs of Canadians. As a leading virtual care platform, Felix improves access to everyday healthcare, offering a seamless, stigma-free journey from diagnosis to prescription delivery and ongoing care. Over 1 million Canadians have sought out treatments from Felix aimed at menopause symptoms, birth control, weight loss, erectile dysfunction, acne, hair loss, and more. Learn more at www.felixforyou.ca .

