Felicia Debuts Spirulina Spaghetti, Buckwheat Rigatoni and Other Nutritional Pasta Alternatives at Natural Products Expo West

Leading Italian Benefit Corporation Andriani S.p.A Brings a "Colorfood Revolution" to North America with the Introduction of Felicia's 10 Sustainably Made Better-For-You Pastas

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- Andriani S.p.A., an Italian benefit corporation and healthy food pioneer established in 2009, today announced its expansion into the North American market with the introduction of Felicia. The brand will make its debut at Natural Products Expo West from March 14-16 in Anaheim, showcasing an innovative portfolio of 10 better-for-you pastas made from 100 percent natural, allergen-free ingredients, and cultivated entirely from organic agriculture.

Felicia Buckwheat Rigatoni & Spirulina Spaghetti

Andriani, a leader in Italy's alternative pasta category, is on a mission to provide consumers with a new concept of healthy Italian eating. Felicia's debut in the U.S. and Canada features a broad range of pastas including spirulina spaghetti, buckwheat mezzi rigatoni and more, all featuring the nutritional benefits of whole grains (brown rice, oat and buckwheat), legumes (chickpea and lentil) and other specialty superfoods. Each product is allergen-free and crafted from all-natural, organic ingredients with an emphasis on quality and excellence – a true testament to Andriani's commitment to innovative and sustainable manufacturing processes.

"Felicia is the perfect embodiment of the rich heritage and culinary expertise that defines Andriani. We're proud to introduce products made with unique, first-of-their-kind ingredients like spirulina that will transform the category as a whole," said Francesco Andriani, vice chairman and original co-founder of Andriani. "We have crafted better-for-you pasta alternatives that taste delicious – empowering consumers to choose healthier options for themselves and their families."

As a benefit corporation, Andriani has been at the forefront of sustainable production and manufacturing since its inception in 2009 while maintaining a strong emphasis on the conscious management of natural resources. This philosophy extends to Felicia, which for the past 15 years has served as a vehicle for Andriani's core values. The brand's introduction into North America marks a significant industry milestone and sets a new standard for pasta products across the U.S. and Canada.

"There's no better way to commend Felicia's legacy of innovation in food quality and sustainable manufacturing than to continue to share our passion with the rest of the world, starting with North America," said Carlo Stocco, president of Andriani USA Benefit Corporation. "Felicia is the Italian you would not expect, allowing consumers to add new flavors and recipes to their rotation that will positively impact the ways they enjoy pasta and how they nourish their bodies. With Felicia, people can have more pasta, more often."

Felicia will showcase at Natural Products Expo West from March 14-16 in Hall E (booth #5448) at the Anaheim Convention Center. The booth will feature onsite cooking activations and a vibrant pasta bar for attendees to taste the products and enjoy original, creative recipes from chef Massimo Buono.

Felicia products will be available at select grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada in the coming weeks. To learn more about Felicia, visit www.felicia.us. For more information about Andriani, visit www.andrianispa.com/en/. View additional photos here.

ABOUT FELICIA

Felicia is an alternative pasta brand originally created in Gravina in Puglia, Italy in 2009 to provide food products and services focused on nutrition, taste and balance. Made from organic and naturally gluten-free ingredients such as buckwheat, brown rice, oats, chickpeas, lentils, peas and beans, Felicia pastas are all-natural and made only with cereal or legume flour and water. Available in several large-scale distribution shops across the world, Felicia products are made in an integrated multigrain mill as part of their commitment to food safety and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.felicia.us or connect with Felicia on Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT ANDRIANI S.p.A.

Andriani S.p.A. is considered among one of the most innovative health food production benefit corporations in the sector with a commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes and an arm entirely dedicated to allergen-free products. With a commercial presence in over 50 countries worldwide, the Italian company offers an array of natural food products and services including alternative pastas made from unique ingredients including whole grains, superfoods and legumes. Andriani is also the promoter of the first legume supply chain that combines qualitative performance with environmental sustainability in field production. For more information, visit www.andrianispa.com/en/ or connect with Andriani on Facebook and LinkedIn.

