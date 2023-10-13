Federal Union Joins Community Leaders to Highlight Investment in the Early Childhood Intervention Program in La Ronge

LA RONGE, SK, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - On Monday, October 16, 2023, representatives of the Union of Safety and Justice Employees will visit the Early Childhood Intervention Program (ECIP) in La Ronge, Saskatchewan - Treaty 6 Territory, Traditional Land of the Woodland Cree and Homeland of the Metis - to see first-hand how their partnership assists children requiring pediatric therapies.

In 2022, USJE's Community Investment Initiative invested $25,000 into the ECIP in La Ronge, Saskatchewan. This program provides pediatric therapies for children between the ages of 0 – 6 who live in Northern Saskatchewan. The USJE Community Investment Initiative (CII) funds were used to support the purchase of a bus that enables children using mobility devices (including wheelchairs) to receive these life-changing therapies.

A potlach among the ECIP staff and USJE representatives will take place in the morning, followed by an Open House for all community members in the afternoon. Local mayors and Indigenous Chiefs have been invited to attend.

Through these events, community members and reporters will be able to walk through the bus, speak with staff, specialists, and some families about the ECIP program – to better understand how the bus has made a real difference in the lives of a number of vulnerable children.

Quotes

"Thank you so much to the members of the Union of Safety and Justice Employees for their donation to ECIP. USJE's generosity means everything to our organization and the families and communities we serve. We know that union members have a lot of choices when it comes to donating, so we are extremely grateful that USJE chose us. We wouldn't be able to do what we do without the support of people like USJE members!" Daina Lapworth, ECIP Executive Director.

'USJE members play pivotal roles in their communities when it comes to keeping Canadians safe. But safety goes well beyond addressing the risks. USJE believes that we have a responsibility to contribute to innovative community programs that support children and their families. The Community Investment Initiative is our chance to support local leaders who are working hard to help make Canada a better place for all.' David Neufeld, USJE National President.

What: ECIP Open House

Location: 708 La Ronge Ave, Unit 106, La Ronge, SK, S0J 1L0

Date and time: Monday, October 16, 2023, at 11:00 – 2:00 pm CST

About USJE

USJE represents nearly 18,000 federal Public Safety and Justice employees from coast to coast to coast. Across 18 federal departments nationwide, USJE members actively protect the safety, privacy and security of Canadians as well as provide crucial access to information, justice and human rights.

SOURCE Union of Safety and Justice Employees

For further information: Megan Yeadon, Communications Specialist, USJE, [email protected], 416-951-2508; Daina Lapworth, Executive Director, ECIP, [email protected], 306-425-7577