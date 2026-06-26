FEDERAL-PROVINCIAL-TERRITORIAL MEETING - Ministers Responsible for Canadian Francophonie Review Progress and Future Prospects

WINNIPEG, MB, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Under the theme Let's Celebrate the Francophonie at the Heart of Canada, the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie (MCCF) held its annual meeting in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on June 25 and 26, 2026. Improving government services in French remained central to the discussions, in a spirit of federal-provincial-territorial collaboration aimed at supporting the vitality of Francophone and Acadian communities.

From left to right The Hon. Natalia Kusendova-Bashta (Ontario), Amna Shah (British Columbia), the Hon. Marc Miller (Canada), Louis Lemieux (Québec), the Hon. Glen Simard (Manitoba), the Hon. Robert Gauvin (New Brunswick), the Hon. Laura Lang (Yukon), the Hon. Tanya Fir (Alberta), Ryan Robicheau (Nova Scotia), the Hon. Lin Paddock (Newfoundland and Labrador). Not pictured but present at the meeting: the Hon. Zack Bell (Prince Edward Island). (CNW Group/Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie)

The ministers reviewed the MCCF initiatives carried out over the past year and committed to pursuing their work related to bilingual communications in emergency situations, the maintenance of language skills, and access to justice in French. Ensuring the visibility of French in public spaces remains an important consideration for ministers as they continue their work on the Canadian Francophonie.

The ministers shared the progress made by provincial and territorial governments, and the Government of Canada presented the mid-term review of the 2023–2028 Official Languages Action Plan. The discussions highlighted tangible outcomes and reiterated the importance of collaboration between the different orders of government in achieving their objectives for the coming years.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continue collaborating with the Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration (FMRI), particularly regarding the renewal of the FPT Action Plan for Increasing Francophone Immigration Outside of Quebec. The Culture d'entreprise initiative, led by the Fédération culturelle canadienne-française (FCCF) in partnership with the MCCF to support employers with the retention of French-speaking employees from immigrant backgrounds, is part of this approach and is now being implemented in New Brunswick, Ontario and Manitoba. Workplace recruitment to implement the initiative across all provinces and territories where French is a minority language is ongoing.

In terms of Francophone economic development, the ministers reviewed the actions taken since the 2024 Francophone Economy Agora. They wish to promote new initiatives that will support the growth of interprovincial and territorial markets, as well as international ones, while highlighting the potential value of the Canadian Francophonie in this sector. The Francophonie Summit, which will be held in 2026 in Cambodia, as well as the 2028 iteration that the Canadian government anticipates to host, present favourable conditions in this respect.

An Agora on access to justice in French, organized by the MCCF, will immediately follow the ministers' meeting. The initiative aims to bring together representatives from government, legal, academic and community sectors to discuss the issues surrounding access to justice in French in provinces and territories where French is a minority language. Ministers committed to examine the possibilities emerging from the event.

The government of Ontario will co-chair the next annual meeting of the MCCF, which will be held in Toronto in 2027.

"This meeting in Winnipeg provided an opportunity for colleagues to strengthen our collaboration in support of the Canadian Francophonie. Together, we took stock of the progress made and agreed to continue our efforts to improve access to French language services, strengthen the presence of French in the public sphere, and support the vitality of the Francophonie across the country. By working in partnership and respecting the jurisdictions and unique realities of each government, we are better positioned to achieve meaningful results. I am confident that this ministerial meeting will yield tangible benefits."

-- The Honourable Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Francophone Affairs

"French is at the heart of our identity and is a key driver of economic, cultural and social development. I would like to thank the ministers for convening this council and for the fruitful discussions we've had. It is by continuing to work together that we will be able to strengthen the French language, improve access to services, and support Francophone and Acadian communities across the country. Thanks to a historic investment of $4.1 billion in the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028, we are also taking concrete action to ensure their vitality and future, while promoting the Canadian Francophonie both at home and abroad."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

The Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie (MCCF), created in 1994, is an intergovernmental forum that brings together the ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie. The MCCF works for an inclusive and dynamic Francophonie that contributes to and fully participates in the growth of Canadian society. Visit the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie website: www.cmfc-mccf.ca

SOURCE Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie

Information: Alisson Lévesque, Communications Director, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Sylvie Painchaud, Executive Director, Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie, [email protected], 819-805-6174; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected], 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155