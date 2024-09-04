REGINA, SK, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government has transferred more than $33 million to Saskatchewan under the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year. This will help communities across the province invest in their local infrastructure priorities.

This is the first of two payments to Saskatchewan for this fiscal year. The next payment is expected to be made prior to the end of the fiscal year.

This is the first transfer through the recently renewed CCBF agreement with the province. This agreement runs from 2024-2034, and under it Saskatchewan will receive more than $350 million over the next five years, including $66 million this fiscal year.

CCBF provides communities with predictable and flexible funding across 19 different project categories, including drinking water, wastewater, public transit, and community energy systems, and helps them develop the required infrastructure for future housing developments.

"Investments in infrastructure are essential in building more affordable, inclusive, and stronger communities for all Canadians. With this payment through the Canada Community-Building Fund, communities in Saskatchewan will be able to invest in infrastructure projects that meet the needs of their residents today, and ones that support more housing supply for the future."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The completion of the initial transfer of the Canada Community-Building Fund is significant for all of us who call Saskatchewan home. We look forward to working with municipalities that choose to participate and sign into a Municipal Funding Agreement. The funding will help these participating municipalities build and protect critical infrastructure supporting recreational, transit, and essential services and ensure our province can meet the growing needs of its residents and improve their quality of life for generations to come."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Minister of Government Relations

The federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.

over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects. The federal government has transferred $33,366,256 to the Government of Saskatchewan for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

to the Government of for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year. Saskatchewan will receive more than $350 million from the CCBF over the next five years, including $66 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

will receive more than from the CCBF over the next five years, including for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. After the first five years, funding levels will be reassessed to reflect the 2026 Census.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $24.2 billion across Canada through CCBF, including $686 million in Saskatchewan communities.

has invested across through CCBF, including in communities. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

