GREATER SUDBURY, ON, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – alongside Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages announced over $6.3 million in funding to help create 38 new affordable homes for individuals and families in Greater Sudbury.

The Sudbury Peace Tower Housing project, located at 87 Pearl Street, will be a five-storey multi-use residential facility providing affordable homes for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, Indigenous people, Black Canadians and women and their children. This project will also be used for administration, community activities, and social service delivery.

Completion of the project is expected by the winter of 2025.

This is made possible by the federal government's additional investment of $1.5 billion into the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. This investment is expected to create at least 5,200 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with almost 50% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

The RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of the RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

Quotes:

"Today's announcement of funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will have a huge impact on our most vulnerable citizens here in Greater Sudbury. The availability of affordable housing is limited and that's why these new homes will make a difference in ending the cycle of homelessness and protecting the most vulnerable. This is just one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Homelessness is a reality for too many people, and we are working with all our partners to ensure everyone in our community has a safe place to call home. This investment, through the Rapid Housing Initiative, will have a positive impact on those in need and will make a difference in the ongoing efforts to end homelessness and secure housing affordability in Nickel Belt - Greater Sudbury and across the country." – Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages

"Today's announcement of 38 additional affordable one-bedroom units is demonstrative of our efforts to ensure that everyone in our city has access to safe, affordable housing and the vital services they need to thrive. I want to thank the Federal Government for their support as well as the generous land donation from the Zulich family. Together, with the city's subsidy for these units, we are demonstrating the power of collaboration and our shared commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive city." – Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of Greater Sudbury

Quick facts:

The federal government's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious,10-year plan that will invest more than $82 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious,10-year plan that will invest more than $82 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples.

once again exceeded targets. It is expected that over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of the three rounds of the Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500.

is expected to be over 15,500. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health or addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Related links:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

for the most requested Government of housing information. To find out more, visit RHI3 and eligibility criteria .

. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and Facebook .

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , , and . To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Information on this news release Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]