REGINA, SK, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - A greener transit system is coming to the City of Regina with the help of 20 zero emission buses and related charging infrastructure after a combined investment of $52.2 million from the federal and municipal governments.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Mayor Sandra Masters, this project will allow residents to get where they need to go while contributing to a cleaner environment for their community and helping reach Regina's net zero targets.

Investing in public transit infrastructure is fundamental to economic growth, reducing air pollution, and creating more inclusive communities, where everyone has equal access to public services and employment opportunities.

The 20 new forty-foot battery electric buses will replace current diesel-powered ones in the City's public transit fleet over the next three years. This project will also see to the completion of upgrades to the Transit Operations Centre and the Transit Maintenance Facility to support the dispatching of buses and drivers to their designated routes. This investment will support the City's transition to zero emission public transit infrastructure and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets.

Quotes

"I am proud that we are able to support this project that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions while helping the residents of Regina get around conveniently, affordably, and comfortably. We will continue supporting transit services that make lives better for Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Sustainability is essential for the future environmental and economic well-being of our city. We appreciate the federal government's investment and support as the City of Regina transitions to an electric transit system. Becoming a net-zero community by 2050 requires us to shift practices in many areas, and these 20 electric buses will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 9.21 per cent, as well as decrease operating expenses in the long term."

Her Worship Sandra Masters, Mayor of the City of Regina

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $26,106,500 in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and the City of Regina is contributing $26,106,500 .

in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and the is contributing . The ZETF is accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can apply for funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero-emission buses and related infrastructure.

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero Emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting more zero emission buses on the roads.

to supporting more zero emission buses on the roads. Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Building a green Prairie economy is about working together on common interests, to make a sustainable and prosperous net-zero economy achievable.

Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

