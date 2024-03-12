HAUT-MADAWASKA, NB, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The J. Docithe Nadeau Sports Centre will get a makeover after an investment of $3 million from the federal government's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

This was announced by Member of Parliament René Arseneault and Mayor Jean-Pierre Ouellet.

Renovations will increase the accessibility and inclusivity and ensure everyone has access to the facility. Improvements to the existing heating and lighting systems, and various energy-efficient components are also proposed to make the centre more climate resilient.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Quotes

"This serves as an excellent illustration of the collaborative efforts between federal and municipal authorities, aiming to enhance communities and provide recreational opportunities crucial for the health and welfare of our residents."

The Honourable René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska–Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The funding will enable the town of Haut-Madawaska to improve the J. Docithe-Nadeau Sports Centre, an important venue for our community that offers sports, recreational and cultural activities to our citizens. We would like to thank the federal government for its financial support and its confidence in our project."

His Worship, Jean-Pierre Ouellet, Mayor of Haut-Madawaska

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $3 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Rural Community of Haut-Madawaska is contributing $1,134,896 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Rural Community of Haut-Madawaska is contributing . The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 34.5% and greenhouse gas emissions by 70.4 tonnes annually.

At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

The GICB program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Jessica Raymond, Communications Clerk, Rural Community of Haut-Madawaska, 506-258-3030, [email protected]