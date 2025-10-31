DEBERT, NS, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - A new centre dedicated to Mi'kmaw culture will be built after an investment of $20 million from the federal government and the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre.

This was announced by Alana Hirtle, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester and Tim Bernard, Executive Director of the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre.

The Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre will offer community and public educational programming including workshops, language and storytelling sessions, and land-based learning experiences that share Mi'kmaw knowledge and worldviews, and provide healing spaces for survivors and descendants in an area where the Mi'kmaq have lived for more than 11,000 years. The centre, which will be located across from the Mi'kmawey Debert Interpretive Trail, will be built to a net-zero carbon standard. Climate resilient aspects of the building include building placement for solar orientation, prevailing wind orientation, site drainage and natural shading in summer and winter. The centre is expected to attract more than 67,000 visitors annually.

"The federal government is proud to partner with the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre to bring this exciting new building to life. Once complete, the centre will be dedicated to providing a healing space for survivors and sharing the stories and culture of the Mi'kmaq with visitors from across the country and around the world."

Alana Hirtle, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester

"This isn't just about building a centre--it's about creating a place where Mi'kmaw people can share our stories, language, and knowledge with everyone. Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre will be a place to learn, to heal, and to connect with the land and the deep history we've carried here for thousands of years."

Tim Bernard, Executive Director of the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre

The federal government is investing $9 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Mi'kmawey Debert Cultural Centre is contributing $10.2 million.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

