WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced over $9.7 million in contributions and low-cost repayable loans to build and repair 166 units through 11 housing projects located across municipalities in the Yukon.

These projects are supported through various initiatives under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) and aim to address needs across the housing continuum for diverse communities, prioritizing the Yukon's most vulnerable populations.

The funding announced today includes:

$1,830,000 in contributions through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) , which will help repair and update 122 units across six projects.

in contributions through the , which will help repair and update 122 units across six projects. $200,000 contribution through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF), for a pilot project to upgrade two homes.

contribution through the for a pilot project to upgrade two homes. $130,000 in contributions through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) , which will help renew 20 units in one project.

in contributions through the , which will help renew 20 units in one project. $7,543,790 in contributions through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), which will help create 24 new units though three projects.

Through investments like these, the federal government is working to end the housing crisis, so that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home today – and so future generations have the same opportunity to rent or own a place of their own as generations that came before them.

Project-specific details are included as a backgrounder.

Quotes:

"The market alone won't deliver the housing affordability we need. These projects represent major progress in returning a strong federal role to affordable and non-market housing. It's now time to double down on that commitment." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The need for more affordable housing in this country is great, especially here in the Yukon. The 11 projects we're announcing today are helping to fill that need, and I'm pleased that our government's National Housing Strategy helped to make that happen." – Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

Quick Facts:

Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) website. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 2026 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF) is providing $615.5 million for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques. The investment is expected to support the construction of over 29,000 new affordable housing units over six years.

is providing for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques. The investment is expected to support the construction of over 29,000 new affordable housing units over six years. The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH is a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CGAH provides contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives. Funding has been provided to 158 Ontario housing providers to complete pre-retrofit activities and assess their eligibility to undertake deep energy retrofit projects.

is providing to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed.

Additional Information:

Project Name Program Municipality Funding Units Kluane First Nation Repairs Affordable Housing Fund Burwash Landing 210,000 14 Yukon Housing Corporation Repairs Affordable Housing Fund Whitehorse $750,000 50 Ta'an Kwäch'än Council Repairs Affordable Housing Fund Whitehorse $150,000 10 Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation Repairs Affordable Housing Fund Carmacks $120,000 8 Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation Repairs Affordable Housing Fund Old Crow $150,000 10 Teslin Tlingit Council Repairs Affordable Housing Fund Teslin $450,000 30 Innovative Log Home Project Affordable Housing Innovation Fund Haines Junction $200,000 0 First Nation of Na-cho Nyak Dun Family Rapid Housing Project Rapid Housing Initiative Mayo $2,095,830 5 Accessible Homes Rapid Housing Initiative Carmacks $1,950,000 8 11-unit Build Rapid Housing Initiative Pelly Crossing $3,497,960 11 Tr'öndek Hwëch'in Multi-Unit Residential Building Deep Retrofit Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) Dawson $130,000 20 Total: $9,703,790 166

