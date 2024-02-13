BURNABY, BC, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Improvements to the Burnaby Transit Centre (BTC), an operations and maintenance facility divided into two campuses, will increase operational capacity after a combined investment of over $44.1 million from the federal government and TransLink.

Announced by Minister Terry Beech, Minister Rob Fleming, and TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn, this project will expand the BTC's maintenance and storage capacity to support up to 130 additional buses.

Investing in public transit infrastructure is fundamental to economic growth, reducing air pollution, and creating inclusive communities, where everyone has equal access to public services and employment opportunities.

Funding will support the redistribution of the BTC's functions between its north and south campuses and relocate some functions to an off-site location as the current campuses are at capacity. To accommodate the changes, improvements will be made to both campuses and the off-site location, including the demolition of an existing complex, the construction of new maintenance bays, and the renovation of facilities.

This project aligns with the Metro Vancouver Mayors' Vision, TransLink's Investment Plan, and shared environmental goals by ensuring that public transit infrastructure meets community needs in order to support ridership and reduce GHG emissions.

Quotes

"Today's investment goes beyond renovating the Burnaby Transit Centre to better support TransLink's services. Increasing the BTC's operational capacity will encourage ridership in Metro Vancouver and make it easier for residents to access both necessities and opportunities. Investments in public transit infrastructure are beneficial for communities because they improve connections between where people are living and their destinations."

The Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services and Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"More transit centres across Metro Vancouver helps the transit system grow in tandem with these communities. People will soon have transit centres that can serve the needs of the future, create new jobs and continue to offer fast and convenient transit options."

The Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Investing in transit infrastructure is the first important step towards enhancing bus service in Metro Vancouver. We thank the governments of Canada and British Columbia for investing in this important infrastructure project, and we look forward to continued collaboration to further invest and expand transit services throughout Metro Vancouver."

Kevin Quinn, TransLink Chief Executive Officer

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $17,647,000 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. TransLink is contributing $26,470,000 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. TransLink is contributing . This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and help make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 55 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $2.03 billion and a total provincial contribution of nearly $3.13 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

TransLink's Investment Plan

https://www.translink.ca/plans-and-projects/strategies-plans-and-guidelines/transit-and-transportation-planning/ten-year-investment-plan

Metro Vancouver Mayors' Vision

https://accessforeveryone.ca/

