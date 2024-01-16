SAINT JOHN, NB, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Residents will soon have increased access by active transportation to Saint John's waterfront, shopping district and tourist destinations via an extension to the Harbour Passage Trail thanks to a combined investment of nearly $1.5 million from the federal government and the City of Saint John.

Announced by Member of Parliament Wayne Long and Mayor Donna Reardon, this project will provide quicker and safer active transportation options for users.

Investments in active transportation are key to helping Canadians live active, healthy lifestyles and have affordable, green transportation options. Multipath networks allow people to get their daily exercise on the way to work, school, or gatherings, while promoting social equity among vulnerable communities and reducing Canadians' carbon footprint.

Funding announced today will add a new section in Harbour Passage referred to as the "Cove", a mainly off-street trail connecting various sections of the City. It will provide a shorter route from the city's East side to its lower West side, making active transportation safer and more accessible for pedestrians, cyclists and users of other modes of transportation.

This investment is part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living and creating tight-knit communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all!

Quotes

"Harbour Passage trails are pivotal to not only active transportation users, but also as an important neighbourhood connection. The Cove project will further enhance connectivity and accessibility to the Lower West side. It will help create a more sustainable trail network while fostering at the same time a healthier and more accessible community for everyone."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This strategic investment will enhance active transportation options for residents, creating a more sustainable and accessible city. Harbour Passage currently offers residents and visitors a series of interconnected shoreline trails, and some fantastic views of our port. The Cove expansion will provide safe, quick connectivity from the Uptown area to the lower West side allowing pedestrians, cyclists and users of all forms of active transportation to more easily move around our city. We are grateful for the ongoing partnership with the Federal Government as we continue to expand the options people have to move around Saint John."

Donna Reardon, Mayor of the City of Saint John

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $813,540 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the City of Saint John is contributing $681,460 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The federal government is investing billions of dollars to provide predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. This investment includes $400 million through the Active Transportation Fund over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

through the Active Transportation Fund over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while creating safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a funding agreement.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

