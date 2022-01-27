Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec Invites the Public to Participate in Its Work

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec has begun the process of readjusting Quebec's electoral map following the 2021 decennial census. The Commission is composed of three members: the Chair, the Honourable Jacques Chamberland, and André Blais and Louis Massicotte.

The first step in the process consists in formulating a proposal on dividing the province into 77 electoral districts, establishing the boundaries of those electoral districts and, lastly, giving each of them a name.

To complete this step, the Commission will use the certified population numbers from the May 2021 census, which Statistics Canada will publish on February 9, 2022. The Commission expects to publish its proposal toward the end of April 2022.

A vast public consultation on the proposal will then take place. The Commission will travel across Quebec to hear the representations of interested parties before submitting its report.

In order to involve the public as soon as possible in the process of readjusting the electoral map and to inform the Commission's work on the proposal, the Commission is now inviting those who wish to submit comments and suggestions to send them by mail or email no later than Friday, March 11, 2022.

By mail: Johanne Dumont, Secretary General

Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec

PO Box 829, BP Saint-Dominique

Montréal, Quebec H2S 3M4

By email: [email protected]

The Commission thanks everyone in advance for their interest in its work. To learn more about the current redistribution process, visit redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca.

For further information: Information: Johanne Dumont, Secretary General, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Quebec, [email protected], 1-855-726-4111 (toll free)