Federal By-elections Now Under Way

GATINEAU, QC, May 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

Federal by-elections will be held on June 19, 2023, in the electoral districts of Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount ( Quebec ), Oxford ( Ontario ), Winnipeg South Centre ( Manitoba ) and Portage–Lisgar ( Manitoba ) to fill vacancies in the House of Commons.





-de-Grâce–Westmount ( ), Oxford ( ), Winnipeg South Centre ( ) and Portage–Lisgar ( ) to fill vacancies in the House of Commons. Elections Canada offices in Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage–Lisgar will open soon.





offices in -de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage–Lisgar will open soon. Canadian citizens in Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage–Lisgar who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote in their electoral district if they:





-de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage–Lisgar who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote in their electoral district if they: Live in their electoral district from Monday, May 15, 2023 , to Monday, June 19, 2023 .

in their electoral district from , to .

Are registered . Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or to register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact their Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling station when they go to vote.

Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or to register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact their Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling station when they go to vote.

Show proof of their identity and address . There are many different pieces of ID that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.





. There are many different pieces of ID that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online. Electors in Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage–Lisgar can vote:





-de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Winnipeg South Centre and Portage–Lisgar can vote: At their assigned polling station on advance polling days or election day

Advance polling days: Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10, Sunday, June 11, and Monday, June 12

Election day: Monday, June 19, 2023



At their Elections Canada office, anytime between now and Tuesday June 13 , 6:00 p.m. (local time)





, (local time)

By special ballot: by applying before Tuesday, June 13 , 6:00 p.m. (local time) and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at their Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

Electors who want information about the health and safety measures in place at voting locations during these by-elections should visit elections.ca or call us at 1-800-463-6868.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]