Federal By-election Now Under Way in Toronto-St. Paul's

A federal by-election will be held on June 24, 2024, in the electoral district of Toronto–St. Paul's ( Ontario ) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons.

The Elections Canada office in Toronto–St. Paul's is now open.

office in Toronto–St. Paul's is now open. Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote if they: Live in Toronto–St. Paul's. Their home address must be in the electoral district as of Monday, May 20, 2024, until at least election day, June 24, 2024. Are registered . Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or to register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact the local Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling place when they go to vote. Show proof of their identity and address . There are many different pieces of ID that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.

Electors in Toronto–St. Paul's can: Vote on election day, Monday, June 24, 2024, at their assigned polling station. Vote on advance polling days (Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15; Sunday, June 16; and Monday, June 17) at their assigned polling station. Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Toronto–St. Paul's, anytime between now and Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m. Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, June 18, 6 p.m. and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Toronto–St. Paul's by-election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

