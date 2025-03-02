GATINEAU, QC, March 2, 2025 /CNW/ -

A federal by-election will be held on Monday, April 14 , in the electoral district of Halifax ( Nova Scotia ) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons.

, in the electoral district of ( ) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons. The Elections Canada office in Halifax is now open.

office in is now open. Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote if they: Live in Halifax. Their home address must be in the electoral district as of Sunday, March 2 , until at least election day, Monday, April 14 . Are registered . Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or to register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact the local Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling place when they go to vote. Show proof of their identity and address . There are many different pieces of ID that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.

Electors in Halifax can: Vote on election day, Monday, April 14 , at their assigned polling station. Vote on advance polling days ( Friday, April 4 ; Saturday, April 5 ; Sunday, April 6 and Monday, April 7 ) at their assigned polling station. Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Halifax anytime between now and Tuesday, April 8 , 6 p.m. Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, April 8, 6 p.m. and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

can: If a general election is called before election day for the by-election in Halifax : The by-election will be cancelled. Any votes already cast in the by-election and any special ballots issued for that election will become void. Electors can still vote in the general election; if they wish to vote by special ballot, they will have to apply for a new voting kit. The location of the local Elections Canada office, electors' assigned polling stations and the list of candidates who are running may be different for the general election. Electors will be encouraged to visit elections.ca and enter their postal code to get the most up-to-date information. Electoral district boundaries will change as a result of the redistribution process. Electors will be encouraged to visit elections.ca and enter their postal code to get the most up-to-date information.

:

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]