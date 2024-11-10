GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -

A federal by-election will be held on Monday, December 16 , in the electoral district of Cloverdale–Langley City ( British Columbia ) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons.

Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote if they:

Live in Cloverdale–Langley City. Their home address must be in the electoral district as of Monday, November 11, 2024, until at least election day, Monday, December 16 .

Are registered . Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors to check if they are registered or to register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact the local Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling place when they go to vote.

Show proof of their identity and address . There are many different pieces of ID that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.

Vote on election day, Monday, December 16 , at their assigned polling station.

Vote on advance polling days ( Friday, December 6 ; Saturday, December 7 ; Sunday, December 8 ; and Monday, December 9 ) at their assigned polling station.

Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Cloverdale–Langley City anytime between now and Tuesday, December 10, 6 p.m.



Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, December 10, 6 p.m. and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Cloverdale–Langley City by-election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their local Elections Canada office for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations: [email protected]