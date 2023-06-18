GATINEAU, QC, June 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

A federal by-election will be held on July 24, 2023, in the electoral district of Calgary Heritage ( Alberta ) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons.

) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons. Elections Canada reminds Canadians that there are federal by-elections currently under way in Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount ( Quebec ), Oxford ( Ontario ), Winnipeg South Centre and Portage–Lisgar ( Manitoba ). They will be held on June 19, 2023.

Canadian citizens in Calgary Heritage who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote in their electoral district if they:

Live in Calgary Heritage. Their home address must be in the electoral district as of Monday, June 19, 2023, until election day, July 24, 2023.

Are registered. Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or to register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact their Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling station when they go to vote.

Show proof of their identity and address. There are many different pieces of ID that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.

At their assigned polling station on advance polling days or election day:

Advance polling days: Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15, Sunday, July 16, and Monday, July 17

Election day: Monday, July 24, 2023

At their Elections Canada office, anytime between now and Tuesday, July 18, 6:00 p.m. (local time)



By special ballot: by applying before Tuesday, July 18, 6:00 p.m. (local time) and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at their Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in this federal by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their returning officer for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

