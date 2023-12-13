VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Improvements to public transit infrastructure will better connect four communities in B.C. after a combined investment of more than $91.3 million from the governments of Canada and British Columbia, and BC Transit.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Minister Rob Fleming, and BC Transit's CEO Erinn Pinkerton, these projects will improve the reliability and quality of public transit services in British Columbia.

In Saanich, funding will support the preliminary work necessary to construct the proposed future Saanich Transit Centre at 4206 Commerce Circle. This will help meet the needs of the community by allowing for service expansion, connecting people more sustainably across the region, and supporting fleet maintenance.

Projects in Kelowna, Langford, and Victoria will also see improvements to infrastructure that is integral to the maintenance and function of BC Transit's conventional and battery-electric fleets.

Funding will construct three new enhanced transit exchanges in Kelowna and upgrade existing transit centres in Victoria and Langford to incorporate a new maintenance training centre and install in-depot charging points.

Once complete, these improvements will help maintain BC Transit's fleets, facilitate employee training, and support reliable transit services while connecting British Columbians with their homes, livelihoods, and other essential goods and services.

Quotes

"Efficient public transit creates healthier communities, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, and helps fight climate change. Today's investment in B.C. will help us achieve these goals, while providing British Columbians with safe and reliable transportation services. By investing in our public transit infrastructure, the federal government is playing an essential role in ensuring Canadians' quality of life."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Kelowna and the Capital region are all rapidly growing communities. People in these communities deserve safe and reliable transit that is accessible for everyone. New bus exchanges, charging stations and training facilities will ensure the transit network is equipped to provide quality service for years to come."

The Honourable Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Working in partnership with all levels of government is essential to strengthening public transit. The funding announced today is critical in supporting BC Transit's Low Carbon Fleet Program which aims to reduce the carbon footprint of public transit in our province. The funding also helps BC Transit effectively respond to growth patterns to meet customer demand. I thank everyone for their support as we work to make BC Transit your best transportation solution."

Erinn Pinkerton, President and Chief Executive Officer for BC Transit

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $36,542,046 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is also investing $36,542,046 and local governments are contributing $18,271,023 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The provincial government is also investing and local governments are contributing . This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 54 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $2.02 billion and a total provincial contribution of nearly $3.13 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Related Products

Backgrounder: Federal and provincial investments in public transit infrastructure will better connect British Columbians

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Government Communications and Public Engagement, Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, 250-356-8241; Media Relations, BC Transit, 250-880-1303, [email protected]