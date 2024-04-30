COURTENAY, BC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Residents will soon enjoy improved access to extensive pathways and community services, thanks to a combined investment of more than $6.8 million from the federal and provincial governments, along with the City of Courtenay.

Announced by Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister Anne Kang, and Mayor Bob Wells, this project will provide cyclists, pedestrians and other non-motorized transportation users with a key connection from the bottom of 6th Street to Simms Millennium Park and the extensive trail networks on both sides of the Courtenay River.

The 6th Street Active Transportation Bridge project will construct a new four-meter-wide river crossing, which will create a safe and accessible alternative route that will further encourage sustainable and active commuting options for residents.

These investments are part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living and creating tight-knit communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all.

Quotes

"When we invest in active transportation, we're investing in the well-being of our communities. These investments speak to our commitment to building a community where residents feel connected and supported. By fostering safer, greener, and more active travel options, we're creating a community where everyone, regardless of age or mobility, can enjoy a vibrant and fulfilling lifestyle."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The 6th Street Active Transportation Bridge offers a safe and accessible way for people to walk, bike, and roll across the Courtenay River. This bridge will connect communities, protect the environment by reducing pollution, and contribute to the continued growth of a clean economy. I am pleased that my Ministry is supporting Courtenay through $1 million in the Growing Communities Fund to meet their critical community needs while creating lasting positive change."

The Honourable Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The City of Courtenay has been working on plans for an active transportation bridge on 6th Street for many years, so this major funding is incredible news. We are so grateful for this federal and provincial funding, and we also recognize the advocacy for this crossing by community groups over the past two decades. The bridge is going to fill in a key link in the City's commuter network for people who walk, cycle and roll, and make it easier to travel to our vibrant downtown. The new bridge will also help build connections to current and future active transportation routes in east and west Courtenay. We're truly excited and looking forward to finally moving this project forward."

His Worship Bob Wells, Mayor of the City of Courtenay

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,502,231 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The Province of British Columbia is investing $1,000,000 through the Growing Communities Fund, and the City of Courtenay is contributing $3,383,844 .

is investing through the Growing Communities Fund, and the is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while creating safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

Infrastructure Canada - Infrastructure in British Columbia

Web: Infrastructure Canada

