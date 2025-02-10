News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Feb 10, 2025, 12:15 ET
CORNWALL, PE, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island announced over $16 million to build 46 new homes in Cornwall. This investment is part of the federal government's broader commitment through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) which the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units across Canada.
The announcement was made by Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Mark McLane, Prince Edward Island Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cornwall-Meadowbank, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Myers, Prince Edward Island Minister of Housing, Land and Communities, and Her Worship Minerva McCourt, Mayor of the Town of Cornwall.
The Martha Village, located at 4555 Warren Grove, will include a balance of 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units, creating new supply and meeting the market's demand for larger family housing. Of the 46 units, 19 will also be affordable for Islanders on the provinces social housing registry, further addressing need in the community.
Funding for this project is as follows:
Quotes:
"Today's announcement is a great example of what can be accomplished by collaboration between orders of government, private sector, and community partners. Cornwall is PEI's fastest growing municipality, and today's announcement, through the Affordable Housing Fund, will help build much-needed affordable housing in our community." — Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Cornwall is one of the fastest growing municipalities in the country and this funding from all levels of government and partners is an important step to increase both the availability and affordability of housing for our residents. Through our provincial housing strategy, we will continue working with all partners to create a variety of housing solutions that meet the current and future needs of our province. — The Honourable Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cornwall-Meadowbank, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities
''The Town of Cornwall is proud to be a part of this truly collaborative initiative that sees 46 fully affordable units to help address the strong housing needs of Islanders. Thank you to all partners that made it possible. King's Square Housing, Sisters of Saint Martha, Federal, Provincial and Municipal governments'' — Minerva McCourt, Mayor, Town of Cornwall
"Our 46-unit project, "Martha Village", is the 8th project completed by our Non-Profit board. Since our beginning in 1984, we are proud to report that we have provided quality and affordable housing for over 300 families on PEI. We are proud of our achievement to date, which includes assisting many groups on the housing spectrum. Our latest 60-unit project includes an outreach center run by the Sisters of Saint Martha known locally as "The Living Well" where we provide social and counseling services including seminars on topical issues to tenants and the surrounding community. Our key to success is our ability to collaborate effectively with all levels of government and private donors." — J.W Bill Campbell, President and founding member of Kings Square Affordable Housing Corporation
Quick facts:
