MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - fdp Private Wealth Management today announced the immediate acquisition of a majority interest in MultiD, further strengthening a long–standing relationship between two organizations created by and for physicians. Having been a shareholder of MultiD for more than 10 years, fdp is now taking a significant step that enables the deployment of a unique, fully integrated offering dedicated exclusively to physicians, while advancing its ambition to become the go–to destination for professionals in Quebec, supported by the relevance of its advice and a culture of excellence.

Recognized for more than 50 years for its expertise in medical billing and administrative solutions in the healthcare sector, MultiD is now joining forces with fdp Private Wealth Management within a group united by a shared vision: simplifying the financial and administrative lives of physicians and offering them highly specialized support at every stage of their professional journey.

"This acquisition is a natural evolution of our partnership. It enables us to build the integrated solution physicians need to manage both their practice and their financial future. Our goal is to offer a consolidated, coherent solution that gives them clarity and precious time back in an increasingly complex environment," said André Sirard, President and Chief Executive Officer of fdp Private Wealth Management.

"With this integration, fdp Private Wealth Management and MultiD are delivering a truly unique medical–finance solution: personalized financial planning, medical billing, tax and fiscal services, and investment management. This combination of expertise now enables all physicians in Quebec to benefit from continuous support tailored to every stage of their professional life -- from early practice to growth, transitions, and retirement. And we are doing so with full continuity: services, points of contact, and the overall experience remain unchanged as well as the MultiD brand are maintained to preserve the identity and expertise that define who we are," added Daniel Bouchard, President – General Manager of MultiD.

This major milestone strengthens fdp Private Wealth Management's trajectory and its ambition to be the leading independent reference in private wealth management for professionals, business owners and their families, grounded in specialized expertise and a strong culture of excellence.

About fdp Private Wealth Management

fdp Private Wealth Management is a Quebec–based firm created by and for medical specialists, founded by the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ) in 1978. It offers a full range of personalized financial services including financial planning, investment management, tax and fiscal services, and strategic advisory, serving professionals across Quebec. Known for the relevance of its advice, its leading–edge expertise and a strong culture of excellence, fdp Private Wealth Management accompanies physicians at every stage of their career with the ambition of becoming the leading reference in private wealth management.

About MultiD

MultiD, founded in 1969, is a Quebec leader in medical billing, accounting, tax optimization and incorporation support for healthcare professionals. With more than 50 years of experience, the firm offers services exclusively dedicated to physicians, including self–employed and incorporated practitioners, clinics and trusts. MultiD stands out for its deep expertise in the healthcare sector, its personalized approach and its commitment to simplifying the administrative and financial management of physicians in Quebec.

