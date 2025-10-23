OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government's introduction of new bail reform legislation, Bill C-14, the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act, marks progress on a long-standing concern for municipalities. The proposed changes respond to community safety pressures and violent repeat offenses, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is urging the government to go further by addressing the root causes that continue to strain local services.

"Right now, police are arresting the same people over and over," said FCM President Rebecca Bligh. "Emergency services are stretched thin, businesses are being disrupted and people don't feel safe in their own neighbourhoods. This legislation is a step in the right direction and shows the federal government is listening. To truly fix the problem, we need more support for mental health and addiction services, more judges and prosecutors to clear court backlogs, and better data sharing across provinces. Municipalities are ready to work with the federal government to make our communities safer and healthier."

The legislation includes tougher bail conditions for individuals charged with violent crimes, expanded reverse-onus provisions, and new sentencing rules. These changes respond to long-standing calls from municipalities for stronger tools to protect public safety.

FCM emphasizes that enforcement alone cannot solve the complex challenges driving crime and community disruption. Municipalities continue to face rising demands on emergency services, growing homelessness, and limited access to health and social supports all of which contribute to public safety concerns.

FCM will review the legislation closely and continue advocating for a comprehensive federal approach to community safety one that empowers local governments to meet the needs of their residents.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of municipal governments, with over 2,000 members representing more than 90 per cent of the Canadian population.

