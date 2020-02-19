FASTSIGNS® Marks 35th Anniversary with Celebratory Franchise Fee of $35,000

Leading Sign, Graphics, and Visual Communications Franchise Reported Exceptional Results in 2019, Including Signing of over 40 Franchise Agreements in North America

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, is marking its 35th year in business by offering qualified franchisees in the U.S. a celebratory franchise fee of $35,000 — a savings of $14,750. The limited opportunity will be available through April 30, 2020, and applies to franchise agreements for new, co-branded, and conversion centers.

This year, FASTSIGNS is aiming to sign over 45 franchise agreements in markets like Michigan, Southern California, Florida, New York City, Boston, and throughout the Northeast Corridor. The brand's aggressive growth comes on the heels of a strong 2019 where FASTSIGNS reported exceptional results, including the signing of over 40 franchise agreements in the U.S and Canada to develop new, co-branded, and conversion centers and the opening of more than 30 locations. FASTSIGNS also acquired Long Island-based Sign Me Up Signs & Advertising, adding seven locations to its network.

"As a brand and franchise opportunity, FASTSIGNS has never been stronger. To capitalize on our strong performance in 2019 and mark our 35th anniversary, we're excited to offer this special franchise fee to enable prospective franchisees to join the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise," said Mark Jameson, Executive Vice President of Franchise Support and Development.

"We liked the sign industry and where it is heading technologically, and FASTSIGNS is the top dog in the category. It was important to me that I have an experienced team of professionals behind me that were dedicated to achieving my success," said Clint Ehlers, a FASTSIGNS franchisee in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. "There's no better system than FASTSIGNS if you're looking to get into the business."

For any existing business looking to expand into this fast-paced market, FASTSIGNS offers co-brand and conversion programs to help owners diversify their product lines and services to meet the growing demand for comprehensive signage and visual communications solutions. FASTSIGNS has helped countless owners of print shops, photography studios, camera stores, embroidery shops, and more, add a FASTSIGNS to their existing business or fully convert their store to a FASTSIGNS franchise. FASTSIGNS franchisees receive ongoing training and support to stay ahead of the competition and exceed the needs of their local business community. Both the co-brand franchise opportunity and conversion can be started with only $15,000 down on the initial franchise fee.

FASTSIGNS also offers a special incentive for first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and #55 overall on its annual Franchise 500 ® list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Additionally, Franchise Gator named FASTSIGNS to its Top 100 Franchises of 2020 list. In 2019, Entrepreneur named FASTSIGNS one of the Top Franchises for Veterans and the brand also was recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Veterans report, was named to the America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine, and made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises. Franchise Business Review also has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years and its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) awarded FASTSIGNS International, Inc. the Franchisees' Choice Designation for the seventh consecutive year for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee training and support.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 725 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine.

