FASTSIGNS International, Inc. CEO to Deliver Keynote at Canadian Franchise Association's Business Recovery Summit

Catherine Monson will share insight on Operations and Franchise Support

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and Chair Woman of the International Franchising Association will deliver the keynote at the Canadian Franchise Association's Business Recovery Summit series on October 21.

This event is the 3rd installation in a four-part series that has been taking place during October 2020 with virtual conferences and events to help franchisors and franchisees manage, adapt, and grow their business in the "next normal" during COVID-19 recovery. On October 7, the Franchisee Recovery Summit was held, and on October 14, the Franchise Recruitment topic was addressed. On October 21, the Operations and Franchisee Support Summit will be held, and the Franchise Marketing Summit will take place on October 28.

"I'm thrilled to speak with attendees about leading amid adversity," said Catherine Monson. "I will be teaching them how to develop the skills and habits to have mental fortitude and a positive mental attitude, so they can successfully lead through challenging times."

Through the summit, franchisees have had the ability to attend events that address pressing issues and major challenges impacting key components of franchising, to gain insight and enable delegates to gain a better understanding of the current franchising landscape, successful strategies employed by others, and data and intelligence to best adapt to changing consumer needs and behaviours.

The CFA's Franchise Operations Summit on October 21 has been designed to provide insights, information, and strategies to help franchisors and franchise operations professionals better support their franchisees as they work together toward business recovery.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 735 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, and in 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and #55 overall on its annual Franchise 500®list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Entrepreneur also named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise for 2020. Additionally, Franchise Gator named FASTSIGNS to its Top 100 Franchises of 2020 list, and in 2019, FASTSIGNS was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine, and made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises. FASTSIGNS has also received the Canadian Franchise Association Franchisees' Choice for 8 consecutive years.

Franchise Business Review has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, and FASTSIGNS was also included on its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. FASTSIGNS has been awarded for franchisee satisfaction for multiple years by Franchise Business Review, in addition to a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans and a Top Franchise for Second Career by Franchise Business Review. In addition, FASTSIGNS was recognized by Franchise Business Review in its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans report and was recently named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur in 2020.

In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

