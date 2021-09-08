Farotech, a Digital Marketing Agency Ranks No. 4024 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 76 Percent

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that Farotech - a Digital Marketing Agency, based in Pennsylvania, has been named to their 2021 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America list— one of the nation's most prestigious rankings to receive.

The annual Inc. 50000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This list is where Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national recognition.

"We are humbled and honored to be among an elite selection of companies," says Farotech President and CEO Chris Carr. Tweet this

"We are humbled and honored to be among an elite selection of companies," says Farotech President and CEO Chris Carr, "who, like us, have worked diligently to become leaders within our industries. I owe a significant amount of thanks to my remarkable team!"

The companies named to the Inc. 5000 list this year, which include honorees—including Mark Cuban, Rebecca Minkoff, and Bill Gates, have not only been very competitive within their markets, but these outstanding companies have also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.

Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"It takes grit and determination to reach this milestone in any year," Omelianuk addressed to list makers. "But, you've done it in one of the hardest periods we've ever endured in this country. Not only have you managed to survive, but you've thrived over the past 12 months. And that is an achievement that is truly inspiring."

Carr attributes Farotech's explosive growth to wins like that of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and an intricate team-based marketing approach that began in 2001. "We specialize in lead generation, growth, and conversion," he says, "founded upon art and science; the art being impeccable design and the science referring to precise analytics."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc.

About Farotech

Launched as a start-up in 2001 by Chris Carr, Farotech is a full digital marketing agency with about 50 team members. Fueled by a team-based approach, Farotech's client roster spans a variety of industries—Saas, healthcare, cybersecurity, manufacturing, insurance, and more. Clients have included Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, EmergeOrtho, University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, New Way Air Bearings, and many more. Farotech's unique process of combining both the art and science of marketing has led to several strategic partnerships, including Hubspot Platinum Solutions Partner Program designation, Google Partner, Wistia Partner, and 2021 Forbes Agency Council membership. To learn more, click here or contact Mark Oestreicher, COO of Farotech.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Oestreicher, Chief Operating Officer

267-387-6620

[email protected]

SOURCE Farotech

Related Links

https://farotech.com/

