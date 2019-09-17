FARO® Introduces Innovative 3D Solutions for AEC Industry

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- FARO® (NASDAQ:FARO), the world's most trusted source for 3D imaging solutions for construction BIM, is previewing an innovative set of 3D solutions specifically developed for AEC professionals this week at INTERGEO 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany Booth B3.008, Exhibition Hall 3. Both solutions will be formally announced and available soon.

FARO Indoor Mobile Scanner

As 3D Laser Scanning becomes more ubiquitous across various industries, there is an ever increasing need to make the scanning process and data processing more efficient. Conventionally, this has been addressed with a variety of mobile mapping solutions. However, these solutions typically have limitations in terms of accuracy and data fidelity.

The FARO Indoor Mobile Scanning solution enables kinematic 3D scans to be completed up to 7X faster than a series of traditional, fixed point scans over comparable areas. Thus, projects that took days can be executed in just a few hours. Additionally, as the Mobile Scanner includes fixed scan capability as a standard feature, users can simply switch to high-fidelity scan mode in real time for seamless integration with mobile scan data.

The Indoor Mobile Scanner solution combines several leading technologies, including FARO's patented Focus Laser Scanner technology, which have been optimized to operate in concert. Current owners of Focus Laser Scanners or ScanPlan™ products will have a simple upgrade path to the Indoor Mobile Scanning solution, which protects their original purchase investment.

FARO As-Built™ Modeler

FARO As-Built Modeler Software enables AEC professionals to leverage the smoothest Scan to BIM workflow in the industry to date. As-Built Modeler is specifically designed to minimize the effort and time required to create as-built documentation, which is the main task across AEC professionals in the building, facility and infrastructure design phases.

This comprehensive and innovative platform automates many cumbersome processing steps that must be performed manually today. Powerful tools allow the easy creation of CAD objects that can be directly imported in any CAD system independent of the specific CAD software, dramatically simplifying the modelling workflow for FARO users across the AEC industry.

"FARO is committed to supporting our customers with the digital transition of the AEC industry by better connecting the real world with the virtual world," stated Andreas Gerster, Vice President Construction BIM. "As a result, we will continue to deliver high value solutions that enable AEC professionals to make informed decisions that increase productivity and reduce waste."

About FARO

FARO is the world's most trusted source for 3D measurement and imaging solutions. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software for the following vertical markets:

3D Manufacturing - High-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes

Construction BIM - 3D capture of as-built construction projects and factories to document complex structures and perform quality control, planning and preservation

Public Safety Forensics - Capture and analysis of on-site real-world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel

3D Design - Capture and edit 3D shapes of products, people and/or environments for design purposes in product development, computer graphics and dental and medical applications

Photonics - Develop and market galvanometer-based laser measurement products and solutions

FARO's global headquarters is located in Lake Mary, Florida. The Company's European regional headquarters is located in Stuttgart, Germany and its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters is located in Singapore. FARO has other offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Switzerland, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Australia.

More information is available at http://www.faro.com

