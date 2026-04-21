SAINT-LIBOIRE, QC, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Farinart, a specialist in grain processing for the baking industry, today announces the launch of a new line of 100% Québec‑grown whole‑grain flours made from regenerative agriculture, designed for artisanal bakeries aiming to produce carbon‑neutral breads.

Flours Developed for Local Artisanal Bakeries

Environmental and natural product claims are among the fastest‑growing segments in the bakery sector. This trend reflects evolving consumer expectations, with more than half of consumers now prioritizing products derived from sustainable agricultural practices. It also confirms the relevance of local, high‑performance and responsible solutions for artisanal bakers.

Farinart's new range of stone-milled whole‑grain flours is made entirely from grains grown in Québec in accordance with the principles of regenerative agriculture. The range includes soft and hard red winter wheat flours, a winter rye flour, and a malted winter barley flour.

"Artisanal baking has established itself as one of the key drivers of innovation in the North American bakery sector. Today's bakers are looking for ingredients that make sense--both in terms of performance and environmental impact. With this new range, we are providing them with concrete, local solutions that are fully aligned with their values," says Elisabeth Brasseur, Vice President, Sales and Innovation at Farinart.

Regenerative Agriculture at the Core of Innovation

With this launch, Farinart also confirms its commitment to regenerative agriculture--an approach that aims to restore soil health, promote biodiversity, and strengthen the resilience of agricultural ecosystems.

"By working directly with local farmers, we are able to create products that support local agriculture while delivering full traceability and quality to our customers," adds Elisabeth Brasseur.

About Farinart

Farinart is a privately held company operating four (4) plants across Canada. Through our strategic sourcing of ingredients from organic, conventional, and regenerative agriculture, we develop customized grain blends, baking mixes, sprouted grains, and specialty flours for the baking industry. Discover our product offering.

SOURCE Farinart Inc.

Media and public relations contact Jacinthe Côté, [email protected]