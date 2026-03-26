FANUC America Showcases Robotic and AMR Solutions for Warehousing and Logistics at MODEX 2026

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., March 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and automation, will demonstrate five high-performance robotic systems that deliver practical, real-world solutions for warehousing, logistics, and supply chain professionals at MODEX 2026, April 13–16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

New to FANUC’s MODEX 2026 show product demonstrations is the CRX‑30iA mobile manipulator demonstrating palletizing with a fully integrated robotic Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) system engineered for warehouse, fulfillment and distribution environments. This solution takes on ergonomically challenging jobs that traditionally put strain on employees while delivering high throughput.

By visiting FANUC at Booth B8923, attendees can experience technologies that streamline box handling, scanning, picking, palletizing, depalletizing, and autonomous material movement while improving accuracy, boosting throughput, reducing physical strain, enhancing safety, and helping companies address labor shortages. AI‑enhanced vision and intelligent perception tools help robots identify products, adapt to mixed workloads, and make real-time decisions in dynamic warehouse environments.

CRX‑30iA Mobile Manipulator Demonstrates Palletizing

New to FANUC's product demonstrations is the CRX‑30iA mobile manipulator demonstrating palletizing with a fully integrated robotic Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) system engineered for warehouse, fulfillment and distribution environments. This solution takes on ergonomically challenging jobs that traditionally put strain on employees while delivering high throughput.

AI‑driven perception tools, including payload estimation, box‑locating vision, and barcode‑based decision logic, allow the CRX‑30iA and OTTO 600 AMR from Rockwell Automation to adapt automatically to varied box sizes, pallet conditions, and routing requirements. The system's intelligent safety architecture uses area scanners and smart speed control to maintain high‑speed operation when the area is clear and slows automatically when workers approach, enabling safe, fenceless collaboration.

The demo combines the high‑payload CRX‑30iA collaborative robot with the OTTO 600 AMR to pick, weigh, transport, palletize, and sort boxes. The CRX‑30iA operates at its top collaborative speed, while the AMR can travel up to 2 meters per second to support efficient intralogistics performance. Technologies included are:

A robot‑mounted 3DV/400 sensor for box locating

CRX‑30 i A palletizing from quarter pallets

A palletizing from quarter pallets Payload estimation and compensation for flexible handling

The AMR transporting multiple boxes at once and building full pallets

i RVision barcode scanning for routing, sorting, and verification

RVision barcode scanning for routing, sorting, and verification Full repalletizing and depalletizing sequences (quarter pallet to full pallet)

AI‑assisted perception for dynamic box recognition, accurate positioning, and adaptive palletizing logic

This system demonstrates how collaborative robots and AMRs streamline intralogistics through flexible box handling, mixed pallet building and autonomous transport while maintaining safety and efficiency.

3 Additional FANUC Demonstrations at MODEX 2026

FANUC will also display three other systems representing real‑world logistics and fulfillment applications:

Interactive Box Scanning – Featuring the CRX‑10 i A collaborative robot. A hands‑on, customer‑controlled experience showing the ease of CRX programming. Attendees can use free‑hand teach, drag‑and‑drop programming, and a custom Tablet Teach Pendant interface to teach label inspection and barcode reading using a 3DV/200 vision sensor.

A collaborative robot. A hands‑on, customer‑controlled experience showing the ease of CRX programming. Attendees can use free‑hand teach, drag‑and‑drop programming, and a custom Tablet Teach Pendant interface to teach label inspection and barcode reading using a 3DV/200 vision sensor. Tote Consolidation – Featuring the M‑10/12‑14D industrial robot. A multi‑Stock Keeping Unit pick‑and‑place demonstration using 2D i RVision cameras to read bin barcodes and a 3DV/600 sensor to find pickable items. Products are scanned with an integrated radio‑frequency identification (RFID) reader to identify items and consolidate totes. This combination of 2D cameras, 3D vision, and RFID provides an intelligent item‑identification workflow for complex fulfillment environments.

RVision cameras to read bin barcodes and a 3DV/600 sensor to find pickable items. Products are scanned with an integrated radio‑frequency identification (RFID) reader to identify items and consolidate totes. This combination of 2D cameras, 3D vision, and RFID provides an intelligent item‑identification workflow for complex fulfillment environments. Flexible Palletizing and Depalletizing – Featuring the M‑710/50‑26D. A palletizing and depalletizing demonstration utilizing the FANUC M‑710/50‑26D robot equipped with a 3DV/1600 3D vision sensor and FANUC iPC Box, which enables FANUC's AI Box Locator to detect and locate boxes for precise handling. Using the AI Box Locator vision tool, the vision system determines pick locations for difficult‑to‑decipher patterns on products. The M‑710/50‑26D then depalletizes and repalletizes product between pallet and conveyors while also handling slip sheets between each layer.

"MODEX is where the supply chain industry comes to see what's next, and FANUC's products and technologies show how we can help customers solve their toughest fulfillment and logistics challenges," said Jim Cooper, General Manager, U.S. General Industry Sales, FANUC America. "Our lineup at MODEX reflects the depth of FANUC's automation portfolio -- everything from collaborative systems to high‑speed industrial robots -- working together to streamline key warehouse and fulfillment tasks."

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs. FANUC's innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Mich., FANUC America has facilities throughout North and South America. Visit www.fanucamerica.com for more information or explore the CRX line of cobots at CRX.FANUCAmerica.com.

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SOURCE Fanuc America Corporation