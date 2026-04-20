FANUC America Debuts Ultra‑Lightweight CRX‑3iA Collaborative Robot and New Capabilities Across the CRX Lineup

A new ultra‑portable cobot and expanded CRX features give manufacturers more ways to automate small tasks, heavy moves, palletizing, welding and high‑mix operations.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., April 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and automation, has expanded its popular CRX collaborative robot series with the introduction of the CRX‑3iA, an ultra‑lightweight cobot designed for fast redeployment across small, high‑mix tasks. Weighing only 11 kg (24 lbs.), the CRX‑3iA can be carried and set up in minutes, giving manufacturers a portable way to automate jobs such as welding, part handling, small assembly, screwdriving, tool positioning and inspection--especially in tight spaces or temporary work areas where permanent fixtures aren't feasible.

FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and automation, has expanded its popular CRX collaborative robot series with the introduction of the CRX 3iA, an ultra-lightweight cobot designed for fast redeployment across small, high mix tasks.

In addition to introducing the newest model in the CRX family, FANUC is rolling out several new capabilities across the full CRX lineup. These enhancements expand the range of applications that collaborative robots can support--from heavier palletizing and high‑throughput fastening to coordinated welding and advanced motion control--giving manufacturers more flexibility to automate both small, high‑mix tasks and larger, mass production‑scale operations.

"The CRX‑3iA puts collaborative automation in the hands of operators--literally," explains Eric Potter, general manager, robot application engineering segment, FANUC America. "Its lightweight design makes it easy to redeploy in minutes, helping manufacturers automate jobs that were once too small, too scattered or too costly to justify. Combined with new capabilities across the CRX lineup, we're giving our customers more ways to apply collaborative robots safely and productively across their entire operation."

CRX‑3iA: Ultra‑Portable Automation for High‑Mix Work

The CRX‑3iA brings a new level of mobility and flexibility to FANUC's collaborative robot family. With a 3 kg payload, 692 mm reach and lightweight design, the CRX‑3iA is engineered for rapid repositioning and tight‑space operation.

CRX‑3iA Key Features

Ultra ‑ lightweight design : Can be carried by a single person and quickly moved to workstations, temporary setups or field environments.

: Can be carried by a single person and quickly moved to workstations, temporary setups or field environments. Flexible installation : Supports magnetic bases and offers effortless wall or ceiling mounting with automatic angle detection and no manual input.

: Supports magnetic bases and offers effortless wall or ceiling mounting with automatic angle detection and no manual input. High ‑ mix task support : Ideal for welding, part handling, small assembly, screwdriving, tool positioning and inspection tasks.

: Ideal for welding, part handling, small assembly, screwdriving, tool positioning and inspection tasks. Portable welding capability: Can be manually moved to the welding area for fast repositioning with support for touch sensing, eliminating the need for precise robot placement. Additionally, auto weld point detection and auto path generation easily accelerate welding setup.

These capabilities make the CRX‑3iA a practical solution for manufacturers seeking to automate small or variable tasks without committing to permanent fixtures or complex integration.

New Capabilities Across the CRX Collaborative Robot Lineup

Several new features and options that expand the performance and versatility of the entire CRX family include:

New "Triangle Weave" Vertical Up Welding Profile

A breakthrough solution for out‑of‑position welding, FANUC's newly developed triangle weave profile counteracts weld‑puddle sag and replicates the precision of a skilled welder, enabling successful Vertical Up welding where automation traditionally struggled. What was once a major challenge can now be achieved with confidence through an intuitive, easy‑to‑use interface.

A breakthrough solution for out‑of‑position welding, FANUC's newly developed triangle weave profile counteracts weld‑puddle sag and replicates the precision of a skilled welder, enabling successful Vertical Up welding where automation traditionally struggled. What was once a major challenge can now be achieved with confidence through an intuitive, easy‑to‑use interface. Enhanced Palletizing Performance

Palletizing by the CRX-30 i A now supports up to 40 kg payloads. When paired with a new high‑flow air kit designed for large suction grippers, this enhancement enables collaborative palletizing of heavier cases while maintaining safety and ease of use.

Palletizing by the CRX-30 A now supports up to 40 kg payloads. When paired with a new high‑flow air kit designed for large suction grippers, this enhancement enables collaborative palletizing of heavier cases while maintaining safety and ease of use. High Inertia Mode for Assisted Heavy Moves

A new high inertia mode allows CRX cobots to guide extremely heavy loads while a lift‑assist device carries the weight. This hybrid approach automates previously manual, ergonomically challenging operations while preserving collaborative safety.

A new high inertia mode allows CRX cobots to guide extremely heavy loads while a lift‑assist device carries the weight. This hybrid approach automates previously manual, ergonomically challenging operations while preserving collaborative safety. Dual Nut Runner Support

CRX cobots can now operate dual nut runners to double fastener throughput. An optional internal wiring harness supports clean cable routing and maintains collaborative safety standards.

CRX cobots can now operate dual nut runners to double fastener throughput. An optional internal wiring harness supports clean cable routing and maintains collaborative safety standards. CRX on R ‑ 50 i A Controller

The CRX lineup will also be available on FANUC's new R‑50 i A controller, enabling advanced capabilities including: Python scripting Higher frequency ROS 2 and streaming motion support for AI-driven application Advanced Cybersecurity protection

The CRX lineup will also be available on FANUC's new R‑50 A controller, enabling advanced capabilities including: Positioner support

Support for Auxilary Axis part positioners now enable coordinated welding and laser applications.

These enhancements broaden the CRX family's reach into more demanding applications while preserving the simplicity and safety that define collaborative robotics.

FANUC's CRX‑3iA is now available for customer order.

About the FANUC CRX Collaborative Robot Series

The FANUC CRX Series is designed to make collaborative automation simple, safe and reliable for manufacturers of all sizes. With payloads ranging from 3 to 40 kg, CRX cobots offer intuitive programming, long‑life reliability including eight-years maintenance free, and a broad ecosystem of end‑of‑arm tooling and software options. CRX robots are engineered to work safely alongside people while delivering the performance and durability expected from FANUC.

Download the CRX-3iA spec sheet.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation, a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs. FANUC's innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers maximize efficiency and maintain a competitive edge.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities throughout North and South America. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: www.fanucamerica.com. Also, connect with us on YouTube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

FANUC America Media Contact:

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SOURCE Fanuc America Corporation