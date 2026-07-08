FanDuel Expands Canadian Footprint with Planned Alberta Market Entry

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- FanDuel, North America's #1 Casino and Sportsbook, is excited to bring Albertans an industry-leading product on July 13, pending regulatory approval. FanDuel is making long-term investments in local communities, partnering with local and national organizations and reinforcing its commitment to responsible gaming.

"Alberta represents an exciting new chapter for FanDuel Canada, and we look forward to the opportunity to bring our industry-leading Casino and Sportsbook experience to players across the province," said Dale Hooper, General Manager, FanDuel Canada. "As we plan to enter this new market, we're committed to delivering a best-in-class entertainment experience and meaningful community engagement remains at the heart of everything we do."

Ahead of July 13, Alberta players (18+) can create a FanDuel account at www.FanDuel.ca. The FanDuel Casino and Sportsbook app offers a trusted, responsible and best-in-class platform with features for both new and experienced casino players and sports bettors:

Making an Impact and Investing in Alberta Communities

FanDuel is celebrating the Alberta market launch with investments in communities around the province.

FanDuel is donating $50,000 to the A Dollar A Day Foundation to help bridge the gap between funding and frontline mental health programs in Alberta. Over the past three years, FanDuel has been a proud supporter of A Dollar A Day, contributing $150,000 to deliver support to mental health organizations across Ontario and Alberta.

FanDuel is donating $30,000 to the Canada Red Cross Emergency Management Program in Alberta to help ensure communities are prepared for disasters, supported through crisis and equipped to recover stronger.

Building Strong Partnerships, Delivering Great Experiences

FanDuel Canada is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Light & Wonder, bringing the popular Huff N' Puff franchise to players in Alberta, pending regulatory approval.

FanDuel is proud to renew its partnership with the Canadian Football League (CFL) in a multi-year agreement. As part of the renewed partnership, FanDuel will expand beyond Ontario to include Alberta and add Casino as a new category, bringing fans closer to the game than ever before. The 113th Grey Cup will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta.

FanDuel Canada is also the title sponsor of the Cowboys Stampede Showdown Charity Poker Tournament in support of the Calgary Stampede Foundation. The Cowboys Stampede Showdown Poker Tournament has raised over $1.3 million for the Stampede Foundation. This year, the total raised from the 2026 Cowboys Stampede Showdown Charity Poker Tournament Presented by FanDuel was $260,000. This marked a record year for the tournament in support of the Calgary Stampede Foundation.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier online gaming company in North America and part of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE: FLUT; LSE: FLTR). The company offers a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering, including FanDuel Sportsbook, its industry-leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, FanDuel Racing for horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, and its daily fantasy sports product.

FanDuel Group also operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, and FanDuel TV+, its direct-to-consumer OTT platform. The company has a presence across North America, including Ontario, and is committed to delivering innovative, customer-first experiences with a strong focus on responsible gaming.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group