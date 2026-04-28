FanDuel Sets the Tempo, Deepening Investment in Women's Sports as Toronto Tempo's First Sportsbook and Casino Partner

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- FanDuel, North America's #1 Sportsbook and Casino announces a new partnership with the Toronto Tempo becoming the first official iGaming partner.

This multi-year agreement brings together two brands committed to expanding women's sports in Canada. Through this collaboration, FanDuel positions itself as the best Sportsbook and Casino for fans to engage with Canada's women's team, bringing them closer to the action and women's basketball than ever before.

"Partnering with the Toronto Tempo in their inaugural season is an exciting opportunity for FanDuel customers and basketball fans." Tom Burdakin, Vice President of Marketing, FanDuel "As a company that shares the same passion for community and empowering women's sports, we are proud to support a new franchise that will celebrate fans and elevate women's professional sports in Canada."

"One word to describe this partnership is transformative," Lisa Ferkul, Chief Revenue Officer, Toronto Tempo. "Welcoming FanDuel marks a significant milestone for our organization as we continue to build Canada's first WNBA team and deepen fan engagement."

FanDuel has had a front row seat to the growth of women's sports in recent years as a proud official partner of the WNBA. Through this partnership and FanDuel's best in class WNBA offering, fans can engage in more ways than any other platform from tip-off to buzzer.

As the first Sportsbook and Casino partner, FanDuel and the Toronto Tempo will bring exclusive fan initiatives to FanDuel's customers, as well as in-arena visibility and digital activations to connect fans with the excitement of the WNBA both on and off the court.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is the premier online gaming company in North America and part of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE: FLUT; LSE: FLTR). The company offers a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering, including FanDuel Sportsbook, its industry-leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, FanDuel Racing for horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, and its daily fantasy sports product.

FanDuel Group also operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, and FanDuel TV+, its direct-to-consumer OTT platform. The company has a presence across North America, including Ontario, and is committed to delivering innovative, customer-first experiences with a strong focus on responsible gaming.

About the Toronto Tempo

In May 2024, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced its expansion into Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league's first outside the United States. The new team, owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA's 14th franchise. Sephora Canada and CIBC are the team's first announced founding partners. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman Emeritus of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019.

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SOURCE FanDuel Group