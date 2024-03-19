The integration of Equisoft/illustrate, a powerful insurance illustration software, streamlines sales processes and accelerates Family Guardian's digital transformation.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is pleased to announce the modernization of Family Guardian Insurance Company's front-end tools for its insurance businesses.

Family Guardian Insurance Company implements Equisoft/illustrate to meet consumers' evolving digital expectations (CNW Group/Equisoft Inc.)

Family Guardian Insurance Company is a leading insurer in The Bahamas. After the successful implementation of Equisoft/manage solution, integrated with Oracle Insurance Policy Administration (OIPA) system, for their Home Services division, Equisoft was again selected to replace Family Guardian's Illustrations system for its Financial Services division. The Equisoft/illustrate system was successfully integrated within the agreed-upon timeframe.

"By retiring our legacy system and integrating Equisoft/illustrate we have digitalized our front-end tools enabling us to create efficiencies and enhance service delivery for our customers. We thank the Equisoft team for their support and commend them for their innovation," says Glen O. A. Ritchie, CPA, Family Guardian President.

"We're proud that Family Guardian has chosen us to be their trusted partner to implement solutions that meet the evolving expectations of digital consumers," says Ruben Veerasamy, Senior Vice President, Caribbean at Equisoft. "I am pleased that our speed of implementation has enabled Family Guardian to accelerate their transformation and maintain their leadership in the Bahamian market."

About Family Guardian

Family Guardian was founded in 1965 and for almost 60 years, has helped Bahamians plan for their future with a broad range of life insurance and investment products offered through its three sales divisions: Home Service, Financial Services and Group Life and Health. With nine sales offices in New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera, Family Guardian also has resident sales representatives in Andros, Long Island, Cat Island, San Salvador and Acklins. Family Guardian is a wholly-owned subsidiary of FamGuard Corporation Limited, a publicly traded company listed with The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX). Website: familyguardian.com

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 278 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

