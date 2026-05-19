- This new transportation partnership elevates the guest experience from the journey through to the stay -

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of the world leading hospitality group Accor, today reveals a brand-new partnership with Cadillac Canada, luxury automotive brand of General Motors Canada and the hotel's official vehicle partner throughout the country. The collaboration brings together two storied brands committed to creating extraordinary moments and delivering unforgettable travel experiences across Fairmont's Canadian portfolio.

Cadillac Escalade IQ at Fairmont Waterfront (CNW Group/Fairmont Hotels & Resorts)

Through this partnership, Fairmont guests can experience an assortment of vehicles, such as the Escalade, VISTIQ and ESCALADE IQ as part of their stay, elevating the journey as much as the destination. With the inclusion of the VISTIQ and ESCALADE IQ in this partnership, guests can experience Canada's #1 luxury EV sales leader, Cadillac1, which has eight electric models built around distinctive design, advanced technology, and effortless performance.

Omer Acar, Chief Executive Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts said "Through our curated partnership with Cadillac Canada, we're providing guests with the chance to journey in comfort and style as they explore the country's vibrant city centers, scenic coastlines and mountain landscapes from the comfort of their own Cadillac. What better way to Make Special Happen for Fairmont guests than to enjoy these experiences in a quintessential chauffeur driven Cadillac."

Rooted in a shared value of modern luxury, the Cadillac experience at Fairmont Hotels & Resorts allows guests to reserve chauffeured rides at their own pace on a first-come, first-served basis. This service is available exclusively at the brand's most celebrated Canadian destinations across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

"Cadillac is redefining luxury for a new generation of drivers, and Fairmont has long set the standard for exceptional hospitality and elevated luxury experiences. This partnership brings those two worlds together. For our current customers, it creates another meaningful touchpoint with a brand they already know and love. For Fairmont guests discovering Cadillac for the first time, it offers a compelling introduction to the luxury vehicle brand." said Lauren MacDonald, GM Canada Chief Marketing Officer

Bookable through each hotel's concierge team, guests can discover nearby cultural landmarks, hidden city gems, as well as Canada's breathtaking natural surroundings during their stay. Similarly, as an added benefit to the new partnership, verified Cadillac owners who enroll in ALL Accor – Accor's booking platform and loyalty program, providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences may access multiple VIP perks during their stay at Fairmont's Canadian hotels.

Images Available HERE.

About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand's unrivalled portfolio of over 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Tokyo, Fairmont Golden Prague, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities--iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,800 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. fairmont.com | all.com | group.accor.com

About General Motors Canada

General Motors of Canada is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario and is part of a global company that is committed to delivering safer, better, and more efficient ways for people to get around. In Canada, General Motors markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through our strong Canadian network of dealers, as well as OnStar services. More information can be found at www.cadillaccanada.ca / www.gm.ca or by following @CadillacCanada @GMCanada on Instagram.

1 Based on S&P Global Mobility Canadian New Vehicle Total Registrations for calendar year 2025 for Cadillac definition of Luxury

SOURCE Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

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