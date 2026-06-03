Fairmont Empress workers serve strike notice

VICTORIA, BC, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 4276 has served strike notice at the Fairmont Empress Hotel, which means they could be on the picket line as early as 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 6.

"Our members voted clearly for a mandate, and the employer responded with very little movement at the table," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The time to bargain a resolution is right now."

Workers in housekeeping, the front desk, maintenance, and banquet events and other departments voted 99% in favour of a strike on April 1--the strongest mandate in the history of the hotel. This came after the employer failed to address their calls for fair wages, mental health benefits, and protections for gratuity earners. Unifor represents more than 600 workers at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

"These workers show up every day to keep this prestige hotel running smoothly for guests," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "A strike on June 6 is avoidable, but only if the employer acts now."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor